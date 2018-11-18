Wilmington gets $75K grant to rehabilitate Marti Park

Staff report

NEW WILMINGTON, PA.

Wilmington Township has been selected to receive a Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The $75,000 grant will be used for the rehabilitation and further development of Marti Park on Phillips School Road. Work will include construction of pedestrian walkways, storm water management measures, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, landscaping, project signage, ADA access and other site improvements, according to a joint news release from state Rep. Parke Wentling of Greenville, R-17th, and state Sen. Elder Vogel Jr. of Rochester, R-10th.

The CCPP program is administered by DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation to provide financial and technical assistance to local governments, river and trail organizations, land trusts and other nonprofits for the planning, acquisition and development of park, recreation and conservation or greenway projects.

