Limelights and career paths

Recognition

A Canfield-based digital ad agency announced it recently received national recognition for its work.

iSynergy was recognized as a top agency in two national reports – Agency Spotter’s 2018 Top 20 Web Design Agencies and DesignRush’s 2018 Best Digital Marketing Agencies.

iSynergy ranked third in the Agency Spotter report, which evaluates more than 1,200 agencies on a quarterly basis, according to a news release.

iSynergy ranked fourth in Ohio on DesignRush’s list of Top United States Digital Marketing Agencies.

“These awards are another step in creating our company’s national presence,” said Steve Cross, creative director of iSynergy. “When it comes down to it, we have always worked to think globally and act locally. We want people to know how today’s digital marketing techniques can make a drastic, positive impact on their business when done correctly.”

He added: “The Midwest is the new tech frontier, and I want iSynergy to be at the forefront of this major development. We are proud to be from Youngstown, and we want to bring recognition of our field to local, regional and national thought leaders.”

NEW HIRE

Farmers National Bank announced the hiring of Jim C. Dean as business deposits and services manager.

In this role, Dean will lead Farmers’ company-wide Treasury Management Division and develop strategies for generating new business deposit opportunities while growing existing accounts, according to a news release.

Treasury management divisions manage a client company’s holdings while mitigating the customer’s financial risks.

“Farmers is an excellent partner for businesses in our home communities. And now, with Jim Dean on our team, we make our great corporate services even better,” said Mark Witmer, chief banking officer at Farmers.

After earning a bachelor of science degree in business administration from John Carroll University and a master’s in business administration from Baldwin Wallace University, Dean worked at banks and financial services companies in Ohio, North Carolina and Wisconsin. He also earned his Certified Treasury Professional designation from the Association for Financial Professionals.

Farmers’ business clients can find Dean at the bank’s Niles location.