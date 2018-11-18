METRO DIGEST || One dead in 2-pickup crash in Knox Twp.

LISBON

One driver was killed and another suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning at the intersection of Georgetown and Westville Lake roads in Knox Township in Columbiana County.

Dead is Lloyd W. Berresford Jr., 76, of Hanoverton, who was transported to Alliance Community Hospital were he was pronounced dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, the OSHP said.

Sustaining minor injuries was a 17-year-old driver from Bandy Road, Alliance, who officials said was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said the teen was eastbound on Georgetown in a pick-up truck when Barresford, also in a pick-up pulled out from a stop sign on Westville Lake southbound into the teen’s path.

The crash, which remains under investigation, occurred at 11:06 a.m.

Crandall house fire

YOUNGSTOWN

A Crandall Avenue home in Youngstown was heavily damaged by a fire that was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-21, reported that the Youngstown Fire Department said there were no residents or pet in the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dollar General robbed

YOUNGSTOWN

The Dollar General store at 370 Belmont Ave. in Youngstown was robbed at about 11 p.m. Friday by a tall male wearing a black face mask and black hoodie and carrying a gun in his waistband who demanded that the manager open the cash register.

The robber escaped with about $300.

Police searched the area but did not find the suspect, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.