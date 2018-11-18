ODOT work slated next week in Mahoning County

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 issued traffic advisories for this week, noting closures on two major interstates as well as state routes in Beaver Township.

Interstates 80 and 680 will both have lane restrictions. On I-80 eastbound and westbound between state Route 46 and the Trumbull County line there will be occasional lane restrictions for roadway widening.

The work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between state Route 11 and state Route 193. The project is expected to finish by December.

In Beaver Township, I-680 under state Route 164 is being reduced to one lane in each direction during interchange construction.

The work is part of an $11.6 million project to build a new interchange at I-680 and Route 164.

Also in the township, road-widening work is being done on Route 164 between I-680 and Interstate 76, and a roundabout is being built at the northern junction of Route 164 and state Route 626.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in November 2019.