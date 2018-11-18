New plan aims to preserve, refocus Mich. historic site

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Southeastern Michigan officials are weighing plans to preserve buildings at a historic site and refocus its emphasis on the period of European settlement just before the War of 1812.

The Monroe County Historical Commission recently outlined its proposals for the River Raisin Territorial Park to the county’s commissioners after a working group spent months devising the plan.

The proposals are primarily a maintenance plan to address long-term issues at five existing structures: the historic site’s paper mill, trading post, barn, cabin and kitchen, said Andy Clark, the director of the historical commission, museum and park.

But the proposals include shifting the site’s emphasis from a multidecade, broad presentation to one more focused on the period of settlement along the River Raisin just before the War of 1812 between the United States and Great Britain, The Monroe News reported .

“This was a dynamic period in the history of the site,” said Historical Commission Chairman Brian Egen.

The plan includes redeveloping the site’s Papermill School as a visitor center and museum to help tell the settlement’s story.

The wide-ranging plan also seeks to expand the site’s operations to five days a week, and calls for additions or enhancements such as period roads and gardens, Egen said. One improvement already in progress is the rebuilding of the site’s perimeter fence line.

1 of 3 Great Pyramids of Giza to reopen after restoration

CAIRO

Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry said the second of Egypt’s three famed pyramids of Giza opened to tourists this month after the completion of restoration work that lasted about two months.

The statement said the pyramid of King Khafre, one of the three Great Pyramids gracing the Giza province south of Cairo, began to receive tourists Nov. 1.

Ashraf Mohi al-Din, director of the Giza Plateau, said the restoration process included the staircases leading to the pyramid, changes to its internal lighting system and the bolstering of weak spots in its corridors and burial chamber.

The ministry said it will close down the third pyramid, that of King Menkaure, to start restoration there.

The famed Giza pyramids, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, date to the 4th dynasty during the Old Kingdom.

Kentucky Derby Museum completes large expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The Kentucky Derby Museum has completed its largest expansion since opening in 1985.

Officials said they spent $6.5 million to add 11,000 square feet and renovate another section of the facility. Crews broke ground on the project at the historic Louisville racetrack in March. It officially opened to the public this month. The highlight of the expansion is new exhibit space that features thoroughbred trainer D. Wayne Lukas and jockey Bill Shoemaker.

Museum President and CEO Patrick Armstrong says the additions and renovations will help elevate the experiences of an increasing number of visitors.

Last year, the museum attracted 230,000 visitors. Officials said the new exhibit space is included with general admission.

Associated Press