The Arms Family Museum is transformed by all things Christmas

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

“I’m just vintage at heart. I come almost every year,” said DiCarlo of Austintown, who particularly liked the China set at the dining room table looking ready for a family to sit down to Christmas dinner.

The dining room is one of seven rooms that have different themes, said Anthony Worrellia, of Youngstown, who is the museum’s buildings and grounds superintendent and has designed Memories of Christmas Past since its inception.

This year, Worrellia, a member of Golden Glow of Christmas Past International Collectors Club, is one of the exhibitors, showing off a fireplace mantel decoration, “Madonna and Child.”

Also on display is Worrellia’s mother Rose’s collection of Gorant Candy Christmas figurines purchased from Gorant’s on Market Street in the 1960s and ‘70s.

Set against the backdrop of the Wick Avenue museum - the original 1905 Arms family home - Memories of Christmas Past is a unique holiday wonderland that rivals the best professional holiday displays,” said Bill Lawson, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

The society is the umbrella organization for The Arms museum, Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center, downtown, and the Business and Media Archives.

“There is nothing like Memories of Christmas Past for miles. Every year, visitors tell us how much the display brings back their best childhood memories,” said Lawson.

“This is my favorite time of year for the historical society. I like to watch people when they recognize something from their past,” he said.

Debbie Zelinsky of Poland said her visit to the display “takes me back to my youth.”

A sleigh candelabra with candles at the entry way “is the exact same one my mother had,” said Debbie’s husband, Tom, who noticed it on his way out.

A group of friends and family weighed in on the display.

Sierra Ryzner of Struthers “liked the crystal Christmas tree and the gingerbread houses.”

Tom Dziedzic of Poland was impressed with the 1950s living room; Pam Testa of Struthers liked all the different Santas. Howard McDonald of North Lima liked the dinette in the basement ... he still has one.

Janet Formichelli and Art Rothenberg, both of Canfield, brought their great-niece, Rachel Shussett of Pittsburgh.

Shussett said she especially liked the old books in the library and ornaments from Christmases past.

Memories of Christmas Past is arranged in colorful vignettes; the vintage decor on display includes toys, trains, ornaments, lights, dolls and furniture. The exhibit features pieces from MVHS’ collection and items on loan from private collectors.

Included are The Anne Kilcawley Christman Hands-On History Room in the basement and the gingerbread houses in the museum’s solarium as part of the second-annual Gingerbread House Competition sponsored by NextBest Art, Students Motivated by the Arts, and MVHS.

“History is really cool,” said Shussett.