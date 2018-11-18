Literary celebration event planned

The annual Celebrate Short Fiction Day will take place Dec. 21, and founder Nancy Christie is inviting bookstores and libraries to create their own event.

Christie, author of the critically acclaimed short fiction collection, “Traveling Left of Center and Other Stories” and “Peripheral Visions and Other Stories” chose the date to coincide with the first day of winter and the winter solstice because it is the shortest day of the year.

Christie created the event to honor the short story in all its forms and lengths – from micro fiction to novellas, slice-of-life to traditional plot-driven tales – and those writers of short fiction, who strive to tell a tale within the confines of this specific literary form.

She has provided tip sheets on her web page for anyone interested in starting their own events. For ideas, visit www.nancychristie.com/focusonfiction/celebrate-short-fiction-day/.

Staff report