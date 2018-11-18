HOLIDAY TV & MOVIES
Sunday
8 p.m.: “Mingle All the Way,” Hallmark (N)
9 p.m.: “Return to Christmas Creek,” Hallmark Movies (N)
7 p.m.: M*ASH - “Yalu Brick Road” MeTV
7:30PM WKRP in Cincinnati - “Turkeys Away” MeTV
Monday
9 p.m.: “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane,” Hallmark Movies (N)
9 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship,” Food Network
10 p.m.: Christmas Cookie Challenge,” Food Network
Tuesday
“CREATIVE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL,” Amazon Prime
“PETE THE CAT HOLIDAY SPECIAL, Amazon Prime
9 p.m.: “Hope at ChristMAS,” Hallmark Movies (N)
Wednesday
8 p.m.: “Christmas at the Palace,” Hallmark Channel (N)
8 p.m.: “My Christmas Inn,” Lifetime (N)
9 p.m.: “A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving” NBC
10 p.m.: “A Christmas Arrangement,” Lifetime (N)
Thursday
“THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES,” (Netflix)
9 a.m.: THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE CBS
8 p.m.: “Christmas at Grand Valley,” Hallmark Channel
8 p.m.: “The Christmas Contract,” Lifetime (N)
9:30 p.m.: “Close to You & Christmas Memories,” traces the Carpenters’ career. Western Reserve PBS (N)
10 p.m.: “‘Tis the Season: “A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion,” Lifetime
Friday
7:30 a.m.: “Santa Paws 2: “The Santa Pups,” Freeform
8 p.m.: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” NBC
8 p.m.: “Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe,” Hallmark Channel (N)
8 p.m.: “Frosty the Snowman,” CBS
8 p.m.: “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,” CW
8 p.m.: “SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN’ TO TOWN,” ABC
8 p.m.: “Poinsettias for Christmas,” Lifetime (N)
8:30 p.m.: “Dreamworks Trolls Holiday (NBC
8:30 p.m.: “Frosty Returns,” CBS
10 p.m.: “Every Other Holiday,” Lifetime (N)
10 p.m.: “Holiday Cookie Builds,” Cooking Channel
Saturday
8:30 a.m.: “Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure ,” Freeform
8 p.m.: “Every Day Is Christmas,” Lifetime (N)
8 p.m.: “A Christmas Story,” TCM
8 p.m.: “Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire,” CBS
8:30 p.m.: “Robbie the Reindeer: “Legend of the Lost Tribe,” CBS
8 p.m.: “Hallmark Hall of F a.m.e: “Christmas Everlasting,” Hallmark Channel (N)
9 p.m.: THE STORY OF SANTA CLAUS CBS
9:50 p.m.: “The Santa Claus 3: “The Escape Clause ,” Freeform
10 p.m.: “Christmas Harmony,” Lifetime (N)
10 p.m.: “A Christmas Story,” TCM
11:55 p.m.: “Life-Size,” Freeform
November 25
1:30 p.m.: “Hanukkah: A Festival of deLights,” Western Reserve PBS (N)
5 p.m: The Jeffersons - “The Christmas Wedding” MeTV
5:30 p.m.: The Jeffersons - “All I Want for Christmas” MeTV
6 p.m.: The Ed Sullivan Show - “Holiday Greetings from the Ed Sullivan Show” MeTV
8 p.m.: “Holiday Wars,” Food Network
8 p.m.: “Jingle Belle,” Lifetime (N)
8 p.m.: “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas,” Hallmark Channel (N)
9 p.m.: “The Truth About Christmas” Freeform (N)
9 p.m.: “Welcome to Christmas,” Hallmark Movies (N)
10 p.m.: “Christmas Perfection,” Lifetime (N)
10 p.m.: “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown,” Food Network (N)
11 p.m.: “Hanukkah: A Festival of deLights,” Western Reserve PBS (N)
November 26
1:15 a.m.: “White Christmas,” AMC
3 a.m.: “Christmas in Connecticut,” AMC
4 a.m.: “A Holiday to Remember,” AMC
9 a.m.: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” AMC
11:30 a.m.: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” AMC
2 p.m.: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” AMC
4:30 p.m.: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” AMC
7 p.m.: “Elf,” AMC
7:15 p.m.: “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Freeform
8 p.m.: “The Great Christmas Light Fight ABC season premiere
9 p.m.: “Holiday Baking ChAMp” FOOD
9 p.m.: “Elf,” AMC
10 p.m.: “Christmas Cookie Challenge FOOD
11 p.m.: “Miracle on 34th Street,” AMC
November 27
Midnight: “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” AMC
2 a.m.: “Gremlins,” AMC
4:30 a.m.: “The Nuttiest Nutcracker,” AMC
5:30 a.m.: “M*ASH,” ‘Dear Dad,’ AMC
9 a.m.: “M*ASH,” ‘Dear Dad’,” AMC
9:30 a.m.: “Christmas in Connecticut,” AMC
Noon: “White Christmas,” AMC
2:45 p.m.: “Miracle on 34th Street,” AMC
5 p.m.: “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” AMC
7 p.m.: “The Santa Clause 2,” AMC
8 p.m.: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” CBS
9 p.m.: “House Hunters: “Home for the Holidays,” HGTV (N)
9:30 p.m.: “The Santa Clause 2,” AMC
November 28
1:30 a.m.: “All I Want for Christmas,” AMC
3:30 a.m.: “12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue,” AMC
9 a.m.: “The Nuttiest Nutcracker,” AMC
10 a.m.: “12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue,” AMC
12:30 p.m.: “All I want for Christmas,” AMC
2:30 p.m.: “Planes, Trains & Automobiles,” AMC
4:30 p.m.: “Gremlins,” AMC
7 p.m.: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” AMC
8 p.m.: “86th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC
8:50 p.m.: “Disney’s a Christmas Carol,” Freeform
9:15 p.m.: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” AMC
10 p.m.: EGOT winner John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy.” CBS
11:30 p.m.: “Planes, Trains & Automobiles,” AMC
November 29
1 a.m.: “A Holiday to Remember,” AMC
5:30 a.m.: “M*ASH,” ‘Dear Sis’,” AMC
9 a.m.: “The Christmas Star,” AMC
11 a.m.: “A Holiday to Remember,” AMC
1 p.m.: “The Sons of Mistletoe,” AMC
3 p.m.: “Samantha: “An american Girl Holiday,” AMC
5 p.m.: “Ice Age: “The Meltdown,” AMC
7 p.m.: “The Polar Express,” AMC
8 p.m.: “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” ABC
8:30 p.m.: “TOY STORY THAT TIME FORGOT,” ABC
9 p.m.: “The Polar Express,” AMC
9 p.m.: “The Wonderful World of Disney: “Magical Holiday Celebration,” ABC
11 p.m.: “Ice Age: “The Meltdown,” AMC
November 30
Midnight: “Jingle All the Way 2 ,” Freeform
1:30 a.m.: “Joyful Noise,” AMC
“A CHRISTMAS PRINCE 2: Royal Wedding,” (Netflix)
4 a.m.: “A Christmas Story 2,” AMC
9 a.m.: “M*ASH,” ‘Dear Sis’,” AMC
9:30 a.m.: “M*ASH,” ‘Death Takes a Holiday’,” AMC
10 a.m.: “The Sons of Mistletoe,” AMC
Noon: “The Holiday,” Freeform
Noon: “Samantha: “An American Girl Holiday,” AMC
2 p.m.: “Joyful Noise,” AMC
4:30 p.m.: “Last Holiday,” AMC
4:35 p.m.: “Christmas With the Kranks,” Freeform
6:40 p.m.: “The Santa Claus ,” Freeform
7 p.m.: “Jingle All the Way,” AMC
8 p.m.: “A Very Nutty Christmas,” Lifetime (N)
9 p.m.: “Jingle All the Way,” AMC
10 p.m.: “Holiday Cookie Builds,” Cooking
11 p.m.: “Last Holiday,” AMC
December 1
Midnight: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” Freeform
Noon: “Meet Me IN St. Louis,” TCM
4 p.m.: “Love Actually,” TBS
8 p.m.: “Christmas in Evergreen: “Letters to Santa,” Hallmark (N)
8 p.m.: “A Twist of Christmas,” Lifetime (N)
8 p.m.: “Disney Presents 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party,” Disney Channel
9:45 p.m.: “The Bishop’s Wife,” TCM
10 p.m.: “Love for Christmas,” Lifetime (N)
December 2
8:30 a.m.: “A Christmas Carol,” TCM
2 p.m.: “Fred Claus,” TBS
4:30 p.m.: “Love Actually,” TBS
6 p.m.: “A Very Brady Christmas” MeTV
8 p.m.: “The Christmas Pact,” Lifetime (N)
8 p.m.: “A Majestic Christmas,” Hallmark Channel (N)
8 p.m.: “The Shop Around the Corner,” TCM
10 p.m.: “THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL,” ABC
9 p.m.: “Life-Size 2 Freeform (N)
9 p.m.: “Northern Lights of Christmas,” Hallmark Movies (N)
10 p.m.: “A Star for Christmas,” Lifetime (N)
10 p.m.: “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown Food Network (N)
10 p.m.: “Holiday Affair,” TCM
December 3
6:30 p.m.: “Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernard’s Save Christmas” Cartoon Network
8 - 10 p.m.: “THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT,” ABC
10 p.m.: “THE GOOD DOCTOR,” ABC. The staff races to contain the infection before it spreads during the holidays. (Part one of a two) ABC
December 4
8:30 p.m.: “THE CONNERS,” ‘Hold the Salt” - Dan learns about the pricey Christmas gift Jackie purchased. ABC
9 p.m.: “Saturday Night Live Best of Christmas” NBC
December 5
Midnight: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” AMC
2:30 a.m.: “All I want for Christmas,” AMC
9 a.m.: “12 Dogs of Christmas: “Great Puppy Rescue,” AMC
1:30 p.m.: “All I Want for Christmas,” AMC
3:30 p.m.: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” AMC
December 6
8 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” TBS
8 p.m.: “A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS,” ABC
8:30 p.m.: “Elf’s Story: “The Elf on the Shelf,” TBS
8:30 p.m.: “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales,” ABC
9 p.m.: “THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION,” ABC
December 7
7 p.m.: “A Christmas Story,” TCM
8 p.m.: “Christmas Lost and Found,” Lifetime (N)
8:30 p.m.: “Christmas on the Danube,” PBS Fusion
9 p.m.: THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL ABC
9 p.m.: “A Christmas Story,” TCM
9 p.m.: “Christmas at Belmont,” PBS Fusion
December 8
10 a.m.: “Fred Claus,” TBS
8 p.m.: “Homegrown Christmas,” Hallmark (N)
8 p.m.: “Santa’s Boots,” Hallmark (N)
8 p.m.: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” CBS
8 p.m.: THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION - “Cake and Pastry Week” ABC
8:30 p.m.: “Frosty Returns,” CBS
9 p.m.: “Frosty the Snowman,” CBS
9 p.m.: “Memories of ChristM*ASH,” Hallmark Movies (N)
December 9
8:15 a.m.: “Christmas in Connecticut,” TCM
1:30 p.m.: “European Christmas Markets,” PBS Fusion
4 p.m.: “St. Thomas Christmas: So Bright the Star,” PBS Fusion
5 p.m.: “Love Actually,” TBS
5 p.m.: “ALF,” ‘ALF’s Special Christmas‘ (Pt.1) MeTV
5:30 p.m.: “ALF,” ‘ALF’s Special Christmas’ (Pt.2) MeTV
6 p.m.: The Love Boat - “The Christmas Presence” MeTV
7 p.m.: “Christmas With a Prince (UP)
7:30 p.m.: M*ASH - “‘Twas the Day After Christmas,” MeTV
8 p.m.: “DANCING WITH THE STARS: JUNIORS - Season Finale Holiday Special,” ABC
8 p.m.: “Christmas Wonderland,” Hallmark (N)
8 p.m.: “A Christmas in Tennessee,” Lifetime (N)
9 p.m.: “Once Upon a Christmas MiracleHallmark Movies (N)
December 10
8 p.m.: CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - The ninth annual “CMA Country Christmas” ABC
9 p.m.: “Getting to the Nutcracker,” PBS Fusion
10 p.m.: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - “607 - All Stars” ABC
December 11
7 p.m.: “Making a New American Nutcracker,” PBS Fusion
8:30 p.m.: THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT - “Christmas 1972” ABC
9 p.m.: BLACK-ISH - “Christmas in Theater Eight” ABC
9 p.m.: “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas” NBC
10:30 p.m.: “European Christmas Markets,” PBS Fusion
December 12
8 p.m.: THE GOLDBERGS - “Yippee Ki Yay Melon Farmer” ABC
8:30 p.m.: AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE - “Saving Christmas” ABC
9 p.m.: MODERN FAMILY - “Stuck in a Moment” ABC
9:30 p.m.: SINGLE PARENTS - “The Magic Box” ABC
10 p.m: MILLION LITTLE THINGS - Winter Finale - “christmas wishlist” ABC
December 13
8 p.m.: DISNEY PREP & LANDING ABC
8:30 p.m.: PREP & LANDING 2 ABC
9 p.m.: THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION - “Cookie and Bread Week” ABC
9 p.m.: “Saturday Night Live Best of Christmas” NBC
December 14
7 p.m.: “Great Performances: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—The Broadway Musical,” PBS Fusion
8 p.m.: “Christmas Around the Corner,” Lifetime (N)
8 p.m.: “I Love Lucy Christmas Special,” CBS
8 p.m.: FRESH OFF THE BOAT - “Cousin Eddie” ABC
8:30 p.m.: SPEECHLESS - “J-I--JINGLE T-H--THON” ABC
9:30 p.m.: “European Christmas Markets,” PBS Fusion
10:30 p.m.: “Christmas on the Danube,” Western Reserve PBS
December 15
Noon: “Holiday Affair,” TCM
8 p.m.: “A Gingerbread Romance,” Hallmark (N)
8 p.m.: “Christmas Pen Pals,” Lifetime (N)
8 p.m.: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - “603/604” ABC
9 p.m.: “Time for Me to Come Home for ChristM*ASH,” Hallmark Movies (N)
December 16
6 a.m.: “The Shop Around the Corner,” TCM
8 a.m.: “In The Good Old Summertime,” TCM
1:30 p.m.: “Christmas on the Danube,” PBS Fusion
4 p.m.: The Powerpuff Girls “The Gift” Cartoon Network
4:15 p.m.: OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes “Super Black Friday” Cartoon Network
5 p.m.: “Great Performances: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—The Broadway Musical,” PBS Fusion
5 p.m: Happy Days - “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas” MeTV
5:30 p.m.: Happy Days - “Christmas Time” MeTV
6 p.m.: The Love Boat - “The Christmas Cruise” (Pt.1) MeTV
7 p.m.: The Love Boat – “The Christmas Cruise” (Pt.2) MeTV
7 p.m.: THE SOUND OF MUSIC ABC
8 p.m.: “Meet Me In St. Louis,” TCM
8 p.m.: “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 ,” The CW
December 17
Midnight: “Fitzwilly,” TCM
9 a.m.: “All I want for Christmas,” AMC
7 p.m.: We Bare Bears “Christmas Movies” Cartoon Network
8 p.m.: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - Season Finale - “605/606” ABC
9 p.m.: “Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring Sutton Foster,” Western Reserve PBS (N)
10 p.m.: IN MEMORIAM - ABC NEWS ABC
10 p.m.: “America’s Test Kitchen Special: Home for the Holidays,” Western Reserve PBS (N)
10:30 p.m.: “Crane Candlelight Concert: Let Us All Be Merry,” Western Reserve PBS (N)
11:30 p.m.: “The Holidays at Murray State 2018,” Western Reserve PBS (N)
December 18
8 p.m.: “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2018 ,” The CW
9 p.m.: “Greatest Holiday Video Countdown ,” The CW
December 19
9 a.m.: “Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night,” AMC
10:15 a.m.: “12 Dogs of Christmas: “Great Puppy Rescue,” AMC
8 p.m.: “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,” The CW
8 p.m.: “Great Performances: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—The Broadway Musical,” PBS Fusion
8 p.m.: OLAF’S FROZEN ADVENTURE ABC
8:30 p.m.: SHREK THE HALLS ABC
9 p.m.: “Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast,” Western Reserve PBS (N). Starring Lidia Bastianich.
10:30 p.m.: “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents “Christmas on I.C.E.,” TBS
December 20
8 p.m.: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - (Rebroadcast) ABC
8 p.m.: “Timeless” The series finale promises fans an epic, unforgettable thrill ride through the past, present and future, with a healthy dose of Christmas spirit. NBC
9 p.m.: THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION - Season Finale - “Semi-Final and Final” ABC
December 21
6:45 p.m.: Unikitty! “Top of the Naughty List” Cartoon Network
8 p.m.: “A Home for the Holidays 20th Anniversary,” CBS
8 p.m.: I WANT A DOG FOR CHRISTMAS, CHARLIE BROWN! ABC
9 p.m.: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - “607 - All Stars” ABC
9 p.m.: “Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring Sutton Foster,” PBS Fusion (N)
10 p.m.: “Happy Holidays with the Boston Pops” Western Reserve PBS
10:30 p.m.: “European Christmas Markets,” Western Reserve PBS
December 22
1:45 a.m.: “Period of Adjustment,” TCM
7 p.m.: “America’s Test Kitchen Special: Home for the Holidays,” PBS Fusion (N)
8 p.m.: “Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast,” PBS Fusion (N)
8 p.m.: CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - (Rebroadcast) ABC
9 p.m.: “The Holidays at Murray State 2018,” PBS Fusion (N)
10 p.m.: “Christmas at St. Olaf: Ris’n with Healing in His Wings,” PBS Fusion (N)
10 p.m.: “Christmas in Connecticut,” TCM
10:30 p.m.: “Christmas on the Danube,” Western Reserve PBS
December 23
7:30 a.m.: “TCM Night at the Movies: “Merry Christmas!,” TCM
2 p.m.: “Susan Slept Here,” TCM
5 p.m.: Laverne & Shirley -“Christmas Eve at the Booby Hatch” MeTV
5:30 p.m.: Laverne & Shirley - “Oh, Come All Ye Bums” MeTV
6 p.m.: The Love Boat - “Santa, Santa, Santa/Another Dog Gone Christmas/Noel’s Christmas Carol” MeTV
8 p.m.: DISNEY PREP & LANDING - (Rebroadcast) ABC
8 p.m.: “Masters of Illusion: “Christmas Magic ,” The CW
8:30 p.m.: PREP & LANDING 2: NAUGHTY VS. NICE - (Rebroadcast) ABC
9 p.m.: THE YEAR: 2018 - ABC NEWS ABC
December 24
Midnight: “11 p.m.: “A Christmas Story Marathon,” TCM
6 a.m.: The Facts of Life - “Christmas in the Big House” MeTV
7 a.m.: The Beverly Hillbillies - “The Week Before Christmas” MeTV
9:30 a.m.: “The Great Rupert,” TCM
12:30 p.m.: “The Shop Around the Corner,” TCM
2:15 p.m.: “Holiday Affair,” TCM
4 p.m.: “Christmas in Connecticut,” TCM
6 p.m.: “Meet Me In St. Louis,” TCM
8 p.m.: “The Bishop’s Wife,” TCM
8 p.m.: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” NBC
8 p.m.: “Antiques Roadshow: Greatest Gifts,” Western Reserve PBS
8 p.m.: BEAUTY & THE BEAST ABC
9 p.m.: “Happy Holidays with the Boston Pops,” Western Reserve PBS
9:30 p.m.: WKRP in Cincinnati - “Jennifer’s Home for Christmas” MeTV
10 p.m.: “Christmas at Belmont,” Western Reserve PBS
11 p.m.: “Christmas at St. Olaf: Ris’n with Healing in His Wings,” Western Reserve PBS (N)
11:30 p.m.: “In the Good Old Summertime,” TCM
11:30 p.m.: Christmas Eve Mass NBC
December 25
6 a.m.: “7 p.m.: “A Christmas Story Marathon,” TCM
6 a.m.: The Facts of Life - “Christmas Baby” MeTV
7 a.m.: The Beverly Hillbillies - “Christmas in Hooterville” MeTV
10 a.m.: Matlock - “Santa Claus” MeTV
10 a.m.: “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade,” ABC
11a.m.: Diagnosis: Murder - “Santa Claude” MeTV
Noon: In the Heat of the Night - “Blessings” MeTV
1 p.m.: Gunsmoke - “Magnus” MeTV
1:30 p.m.: “Fitzwilly,” TCM
6 p.m.: Mama’s Family - “Santa Mama” MeTV
6:30 p.m.: The Jeffersons - “Father Christmas” MeTV
2 p.m.: Bonanza - “A Christmas Story” MeTV
7 p.m.: “Festival of Carols with Sylvia McNair,” PBS Fusion
8 p.m.: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” NBC
8 p.m.: The Andy Griffith Show - “Christmas Story” MeTV
9 p.m.: “Call the Midwife Holiday Special,” Western Reserve PBS (N)
9:30 p.m.: WKRP in Cincinnati - “Bah, Humbug” MeTV
10:30 p.m.: “Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring Sutton Foster,” Western Reserve PBS (N)
10:30 p.m.: “Christmas on the Danube,” PBS Fusion
11 p.m.: Carol Burnett and Friends - “Mrs. Wiggins/Harry’s Mirage & Grill” MeTV
12:30 a.m.: The Twilight Zone - “Changing of the Guard” MeTV
1 a.m.: Alfred Hitchcock Presents - “Santa Claus and the Tenth Avenue Kid” MeTV
1:30 a.m.: Alfred Hitchcock Present - “Back for Christmas” MeTV
