HOLIDAY TV & MOVIES

Sunday

8 p.m.: “Mingle All the Way,” Hallmark (N)

9 p.m.: “Return to Christmas Creek,” Hallmark Movies (N)

7 p.m.: M*ASH - “Yalu Brick Road” MeTV

7:30PM WKRP in Cincinnati - “Turkeys Away” MeTV

Monday

9 p.m.: “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane,” Hallmark Movies (N)

9 p.m.: Holiday Baking Championship,” Food Network

10 p.m.: Christmas Cookie Challenge,” Food Network

Tuesday

“CREATIVE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL,” Amazon Prime

“PETE THE CAT HOLIDAY SPECIAL, Amazon Prime

9 p.m.: “Hope at ChristMAS,” Hallmark Movies (N)

Wednesday

8 p.m.: “Christmas at the Palace,” Hallmark Channel (N)

8 p.m.: “My Christmas Inn,” Lifetime (N)

9 p.m.: “A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving” NBC

10 p.m.: “A Christmas Arrangement,” Lifetime (N)

Thursday

“THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES,” (Netflix)

9 a.m.: THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE CBS

8 p.m.: “Christmas at Grand Valley,” Hallmark Channel

8 p.m.: “The Christmas Contract,” Lifetime (N)

9:30 p.m.: “Close to You & Christmas Memories,” traces the Carpenters’ career. Western Reserve PBS (N)

10 p.m.: “‘Tis the Season: “A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion,” Lifetime

Friday

7:30 a.m.: “Santa Paws 2: “The Santa Pups,” Freeform

8 p.m.: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” NBC

8 p.m.: “Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe,” Hallmark Channel (N)

8 p.m.: “Frosty the Snowman,” CBS

8 p.m.: “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,” CW

8 p.m.: “SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN’ TO TOWN,” ABC

8 p.m.: “Poinsettias for Christmas,” Lifetime (N)

8:30 p.m.: “Dreamworks Trolls Holiday (NBC

8:30 p.m.: “Frosty Returns,” CBS

10 p.m.: “Every Other Holiday,” Lifetime (N)

10 p.m.: “Holiday Cookie Builds,” Cooking Channel

Saturday

8:30 a.m.: “Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure ,” Freeform

8 p.m.: “Every Day Is Christmas,” Lifetime (N)

8 p.m.: “A Christmas Story,” TCM

8 p.m.: “Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire,” CBS

8:30 p.m.: “Robbie the Reindeer: “Legend of the Lost Tribe,” CBS

8 p.m.: “Hallmark Hall of F a.m.e: “Christmas Everlasting,” Hallmark Channel (N)

9 p.m.: THE STORY OF SANTA CLAUS CBS

9:50 p.m.: “The Santa Claus 3: “The Escape Clause ,” Freeform

10 p.m.: “Christmas Harmony,” Lifetime (N)

10 p.m.: “A Christmas Story,” TCM

11:55 p.m.: “Life-Size,” Freeform

November 25

1:30 p.m.: “Hanukkah: A Festival of deLights,” Western Reserve PBS (N)

5 p.m: The Jeffersons - “The Christmas Wedding” MeTV

5:30 p.m.: The Jeffersons - “All I Want for Christmas” MeTV

6 p.m.: The Ed Sullivan Show - “Holiday Greetings from the Ed Sullivan Show” MeTV

8 p.m.: “Holiday Wars,” Food Network

8 p.m.: “Jingle Belle,” Lifetime (N)

8 p.m.: “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas,” Hallmark Channel (N)

9 p.m.: “The Truth About Christmas” Freeform (N)

9 p.m.: “Welcome to Christmas,” Hallmark Movies (N)

10 p.m.: “Christmas Perfection,” Lifetime (N)

10 p.m.: “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown,” Food Network (N)

11 p.m.: “Hanukkah: A Festival of deLights,” Western Reserve PBS (N)

November 26

1:15 a.m.: “White Christmas,” AMC

3 a.m.: “Christmas in Connecticut,” AMC

4 a.m.: “A Holiday to Remember,” AMC

9 a.m.: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” AMC

11:30 a.m.: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” AMC

2 p.m.: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” AMC

4:30 p.m.: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” AMC

7 p.m.: “Elf,” AMC

7:15 p.m.: “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Freeform

8 p.m.: “The Great Christmas Light Fight ABC season premiere

9 p.m.: “Holiday Baking ChAMp” FOOD

9 p.m.: “Elf,” AMC

10 p.m.: “Christmas Cookie Challenge FOOD

11 p.m.: “Miracle on 34th Street,” AMC

November 27

Midnight: “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” AMC

2 a.m.: “Gremlins,” AMC

4:30 a.m.: “The Nuttiest Nutcracker,” AMC

5:30 a.m.: “M*ASH,” ‘Dear Dad,’ AMC

9 a.m.: “M*ASH,” ‘Dear Dad’,” AMC

9:30 a.m.: “Christmas in Connecticut,” AMC

Noon: “White Christmas,” AMC

2:45 p.m.: “Miracle on 34th Street,” AMC

5 p.m.: “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” AMC

7 p.m.: “The Santa Clause 2,” AMC

8 p.m.: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” CBS

9 p.m.: “House Hunters: “Home for the Holidays,” HGTV (N)

9:30 p.m.: “The Santa Clause 2,” AMC

November 28

1:30 a.m.: “All I Want for Christmas,” AMC

3:30 a.m.: “12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue,” AMC

9 a.m.: “The Nuttiest Nutcracker,” AMC

10 a.m.: “12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue,” AMC

12:30 p.m.: “All I want for Christmas,” AMC

2:30 p.m.: “Planes, Trains & Automobiles,” AMC

4:30 p.m.: “Gremlins,” AMC

7 p.m.: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” AMC

8 p.m.: “86th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC

8:50 p.m.: “Disney’s a Christmas Carol,” Freeform

9:15 p.m.: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” AMC

10 p.m.: EGOT winner John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy.” CBS

11:30 p.m.: “Planes, Trains & Automobiles,” AMC

November 29

1 a.m.: “A Holiday to Remember,” AMC

5:30 a.m.: “M*ASH,” ‘Dear Sis’,” AMC

9 a.m.: “The Christmas Star,” AMC

11 a.m.: “A Holiday to Remember,” AMC

1 p.m.: “The Sons of Mistletoe,” AMC

3 p.m.: “Samantha: “An american Girl Holiday,” AMC

5 p.m.: “Ice Age: “The Meltdown,” AMC

7 p.m.: “The Polar Express,” AMC

8 p.m.: “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” ABC

8:30 p.m.: “TOY STORY THAT TIME FORGOT,” ABC

9 p.m.: “The Polar Express,” AMC

9 p.m.: “The Wonderful World of Disney: “Magical Holiday Celebration,” ABC

11 p.m.: “Ice Age: “The Meltdown,” AMC

November 30

Midnight: “Jingle All the Way 2 ,” Freeform

1:30 a.m.: “Joyful Noise,” AMC

“A CHRISTMAS PRINCE 2: Royal Wedding,” (Netflix)

4 a.m.: “A Christmas Story 2,” AMC

9 a.m.: “M*ASH,” ‘Dear Sis’,” AMC

9:30 a.m.: “M*ASH,” ‘Death Takes a Holiday’,” AMC

10 a.m.: “The Sons of Mistletoe,” AMC

Noon: “The Holiday,” Freeform

Noon: “Samantha: “An American Girl Holiday,” AMC

2 p.m.: “Joyful Noise,” AMC

4:30 p.m.: “Last Holiday,” AMC

4:35 p.m.: “Christmas With the Kranks,” Freeform

6:40 p.m.: “The Santa Claus ,” Freeform

7 p.m.: “Jingle All the Way,” AMC

8 p.m.: “A Very Nutty Christmas,” Lifetime (N)

9 p.m.: “Jingle All the Way,” AMC

10 p.m.: “Holiday Cookie Builds,” Cooking

11 p.m.: “Last Holiday,” AMC

December 1

Midnight: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” Freeform

Noon: “Meet Me IN St. Louis,” TCM

4 p.m.: “Love Actually,” TBS

8 p.m.: “Christmas in Evergreen: “Letters to Santa,” Hallmark (N)

8 p.m.: “A Twist of Christmas,” Lifetime (N)

8 p.m.: “Disney Presents 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party,” Disney Channel

9:45 p.m.: “The Bishop’s Wife,” TCM

10 p.m.: “Love for Christmas,” Lifetime (N)

December 2

8:30 a.m.: “A Christmas Carol,” TCM

2 p.m.: “Fred Claus,” TBS

4:30 p.m.: “Love Actually,” TBS

6 p.m.: “A Very Brady Christmas” MeTV

8 p.m.: “The Christmas Pact,” Lifetime (N)

8 p.m.: “A Majestic Christmas,” Hallmark Channel (N)

8 p.m.: “The Shop Around the Corner,” TCM

10 p.m.: “THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL,” ABC

9 p.m.: “Life-Size 2 Freeform (N)

9 p.m.: “Northern Lights of Christmas,” Hallmark Movies (N)

10 p.m.: “A Star for Christmas,” Lifetime (N)

10 p.m.: “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown Food Network (N)

10 p.m.: “Holiday Affair,” TCM

December 3

6:30 p.m.: “Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernard’s Save Christmas” Cartoon Network

8 - 10 p.m.: “THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT,” ABC

10 p.m.: “THE GOOD DOCTOR,” ABC. The staff races to contain the infection before it spreads during the holidays. (Part one of a two) ABC

December 4

8:30 p.m.: “THE CONNERS,” ‘Hold the Salt” - Dan learns about the pricey Christmas gift Jackie purchased. ABC

9 p.m.: “Saturday Night Live Best of Christmas” NBC

December 5

Midnight: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” AMC

2:30 a.m.: “All I want for Christmas,” AMC

9 a.m.: “12 Dogs of Christmas: “Great Puppy Rescue,” AMC

1:30 p.m.: “All I Want for Christmas,” AMC

3:30 p.m.: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” AMC

December 6

8 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” TBS

8 p.m.: “A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS,” ABC

8:30 p.m.: “Elf’s Story: “The Elf on the Shelf,” TBS

8:30 p.m.: “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales,” ABC

9 p.m.: “THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION,” ABC

December 7

7 p.m.: “A Christmas Story,” TCM

8 p.m.: “Christmas Lost and Found,” Lifetime (N)

8:30 p.m.: “Christmas on the Danube,” PBS Fusion

9 p.m.: THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL ABC

9 p.m.: “A Christmas Story,” TCM

9 p.m.: “Christmas at Belmont,” PBS Fusion

December 8

10 a.m.: “Fred Claus,” TBS

8 p.m.: “Homegrown Christmas,” Hallmark (N)

8 p.m.: “Santa’s Boots,” Hallmark (N)

8 p.m.: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” CBS

8 p.m.: THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION - “Cake and Pastry Week” ABC

8:30 p.m.: “Frosty Returns,” CBS

9 p.m.: “Frosty the Snowman,” CBS

9 p.m.: “Memories of ChristM*ASH,” Hallmark Movies (N)

December 9

8:15 a.m.: “Christmas in Connecticut,” TCM

1:30 p.m.: “European Christmas Markets,” PBS Fusion

4 p.m.: “St. Thomas Christmas: So Bright the Star,” PBS Fusion

5 p.m.: “Love Actually,” TBS

5 p.m.: “ALF,” ‘ALF’s Special Christmas‘ (Pt.1) MeTV

5:30 p.m.: “ALF,” ‘ALF’s Special Christmas’ (Pt.2) MeTV

6 p.m.: The Love Boat - “The Christmas Presence” MeTV

7 p.m.: “Christmas With a Prince (UP)

7:30 p.m.: M*ASH - “‘Twas the Day After Christmas,” MeTV

8 p.m.: “DANCING WITH THE STARS: JUNIORS - Season Finale Holiday Special,” ABC

8 p.m.: “Christmas Wonderland,” Hallmark (N)

8 p.m.: “A Christmas in Tennessee,” Lifetime (N)

9 p.m.: “Once Upon a Christmas MiracleHallmark Movies (N)

December 10

8 p.m.: CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - The ninth annual “CMA Country Christmas” ABC

9 p.m.: “Getting to the Nutcracker,” PBS Fusion

10 p.m.: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - “607 - All Stars” ABC

December 11

7 p.m.: “Making a New American Nutcracker,” PBS Fusion

8:30 p.m.: THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT - “Christmas 1972” ABC

9 p.m.: BLACK-ISH - “Christmas in Theater Eight” ABC

9 p.m.: “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas” NBC

10:30 p.m.: “European Christmas Markets,” PBS Fusion

December 12

8 p.m.: THE GOLDBERGS - “Yippee Ki Yay Melon Farmer” ABC

8:30 p.m.: AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE - “Saving Christmas” ABC

9 p.m.: MODERN FAMILY - “Stuck in a Moment” ABC

9:30 p.m.: SINGLE PARENTS - “The Magic Box” ABC

10 p.m: MILLION LITTLE THINGS - Winter Finale - “christmas wishlist” ABC

December 13

8 p.m.: DISNEY PREP & LANDING ABC

8:30 p.m.: PREP & LANDING 2 ABC

9 p.m.: THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION - “Cookie and Bread Week” ABC

9 p.m.: “Saturday Night Live Best of Christmas” NBC

December 14

7 p.m.: “Great Performances: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—The Broadway Musical,” PBS Fusion

8 p.m.: “Christmas Around the Corner,” Lifetime (N)

8 p.m.: “I Love Lucy Christmas Special,” CBS

8 p.m.: FRESH OFF THE BOAT - “Cousin Eddie” ABC

8:30 p.m.: SPEECHLESS - “J-I--JINGLE T-H--THON” ABC

9:30 p.m.: “European Christmas Markets,” PBS Fusion

10:30 p.m.: “Christmas on the Danube,” Western Reserve PBS

December 15

Noon: “Holiday Affair,” TCM

8 p.m.: “A Gingerbread Romance,” Hallmark (N)

8 p.m.: “Christmas Pen Pals,” Lifetime (N)

8 p.m.: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - “603/604” ABC

9 p.m.: “Time for Me to Come Home for ChristM*ASH,” Hallmark Movies (N)

December 16

6 a.m.: “The Shop Around the Corner,” TCM

8 a.m.: “In The Good Old Summertime,” TCM

1:30 p.m.: “Christmas on the Danube,” PBS Fusion

4 p.m.: The Powerpuff Girls “The Gift” Cartoon Network

4:15 p.m.: OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes “Super Black Friday” Cartoon Network

5 p.m.: “Great Performances: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—The Broadway Musical,” PBS Fusion

5 p.m: Happy Days - “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas” MeTV

5:30 p.m.: Happy Days - “Christmas Time” MeTV

6 p.m.: The Love Boat - “The Christmas Cruise” (Pt.1) MeTV

7 p.m.: The Love Boat – “The Christmas Cruise” (Pt.2) MeTV

7 p.m.: THE SOUND OF MUSIC ABC

8 p.m.: “Meet Me In St. Louis,” TCM

8 p.m.: “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 ,” The CW

December 17

Midnight: “Fitzwilly,” TCM

9 a.m.: “All I want for Christmas,” AMC

7 p.m.: We Bare Bears “Christmas Movies” Cartoon Network

8 p.m.: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - Season Finale - “605/606” ABC

9 p.m.: “Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring Sutton Foster,” Western Reserve PBS (N)

10 p.m.: IN MEMORIAM - ABC NEWS ABC

10 p.m.: “America’s Test Kitchen Special: Home for the Holidays,” Western Reserve PBS (N)

10:30 p.m.: “Crane Candlelight Concert: Let Us All Be Merry,” Western Reserve PBS (N)

11:30 p.m.: “The Holidays at Murray State 2018,” Western Reserve PBS (N)

December 18

8 p.m.: “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2018 ,” The CW

9 p.m.: “Greatest Holiday Video Countdown ,” The CW

December 19

9 a.m.: “Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night,” AMC

10:15 a.m.: “12 Dogs of Christmas: “Great Puppy Rescue,” AMC

8 p.m.: “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,” The CW

8 p.m.: “Great Performances: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—The Broadway Musical,” PBS Fusion

8 p.m.: OLAF’S FROZEN ADVENTURE ABC

8:30 p.m.: SHREK THE HALLS ABC

9 p.m.: “Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast,” Western Reserve PBS (N). Starring Lidia Bastianich.

10:30 p.m.: “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents “Christmas on I.C.E.,” TBS

December 20

8 p.m.: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - (Rebroadcast) ABC

8 p.m.: “Timeless” The series finale promises fans an epic, unforgettable thrill ride through the past, present and future, with a healthy dose of Christmas spirit. NBC

9 p.m.: THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION - Season Finale - “Semi-Final and Final” ABC

December 21

6:45 p.m.: Unikitty! “Top of the Naughty List” Cartoon Network

8 p.m.: “A Home for the Holidays 20th Anniversary,” CBS

8 p.m.: I WANT A DOG FOR CHRISTMAS, CHARLIE BROWN! ABC

9 p.m.: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - “607 - All Stars” ABC

9 p.m.: “Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring Sutton Foster,” PBS Fusion (N)

10 p.m.: “Happy Holidays with the Boston Pops” Western Reserve PBS

10:30 p.m.: “European Christmas Markets,” Western Reserve PBS

December 22

1:45 a.m.: “Period of Adjustment,” TCM

7 p.m.: “America’s Test Kitchen Special: Home for the Holidays,” PBS Fusion (N)

8 p.m.: “Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast,” PBS Fusion (N)

8 p.m.: CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - (Rebroadcast) ABC

9 p.m.: “The Holidays at Murray State 2018,” PBS Fusion (N)

10 p.m.: “Christmas at St. Olaf: Ris’n with Healing in His Wings,” PBS Fusion (N)

10 p.m.: “Christmas in Connecticut,” TCM

10:30 p.m.: “Christmas on the Danube,” Western Reserve PBS

December 23

7:30 a.m.: “TCM Night at the Movies: “Merry Christmas!,” TCM

2 p.m.: “Susan Slept Here,” TCM

5 p.m.: Laverne & Shirley -“Christmas Eve at the Booby Hatch” MeTV

5:30 p.m.: Laverne & Shirley - “Oh, Come All Ye Bums” MeTV

6 p.m.: The Love Boat - “Santa, Santa, Santa/Another Dog Gone Christmas/Noel’s Christmas Carol” MeTV

8 p.m.: DISNEY PREP & LANDING - (Rebroadcast) ABC

8 p.m.: “Masters of Illusion: “Christmas Magic ,” The CW

8:30 p.m.: PREP & LANDING 2: NAUGHTY VS. NICE - (Rebroadcast) ABC

9 p.m.: THE YEAR: 2018 - ABC NEWS ABC

December 24

Midnight: “11 p.m.: “A Christmas Story Marathon,” TCM

6 a.m.: The Facts of Life - “Christmas in the Big House” MeTV

7 a.m.: The Beverly Hillbillies - “The Week Before Christmas” MeTV

9:30 a.m.: “The Great Rupert,” TCM

12:30 p.m.: “The Shop Around the Corner,” TCM

2:15 p.m.: “Holiday Affair,” TCM

4 p.m.: “Christmas in Connecticut,” TCM

6 p.m.: “Meet Me In St. Louis,” TCM

8 p.m.: “The Bishop’s Wife,” TCM

8 p.m.: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” NBC

8 p.m.: “Antiques Roadshow: Greatest Gifts,” Western Reserve PBS

8 p.m.: BEAUTY & THE BEAST ABC

9 p.m.: “Happy Holidays with the Boston Pops,” Western Reserve PBS

9:30 p.m.: WKRP in Cincinnati - “Jennifer’s Home for Christmas” MeTV

10 p.m.: “Christmas at Belmont,” Western Reserve PBS

11 p.m.: “Christmas at St. Olaf: Ris’n with Healing in His Wings,” Western Reserve PBS (N)

11:30 p.m.: “In the Good Old Summertime,” TCM

11:30 p.m.: Christmas Eve Mass NBC

December 25

6 a.m.: “7 p.m.: “A Christmas Story Marathon,” TCM

6 a.m.: The Facts of Life - “Christmas Baby” MeTV

7 a.m.: The Beverly Hillbillies - “Christmas in Hooterville” MeTV

10 a.m.: Matlock - “Santa Claus” MeTV

10 a.m.: “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade,” ABC

11a.m.: Diagnosis: Murder - “Santa Claude” MeTV

Noon: In the Heat of the Night - “Blessings” MeTV

1 p.m.: Gunsmoke - “Magnus” MeTV

1:30 p.m.: “Fitzwilly,” TCM

6 p.m.: Mama’s Family - “Santa Mama” MeTV

6:30 p.m.: The Jeffersons - “Father Christmas” MeTV

2 p.m.: Bonanza - “A Christmas Story” MeTV

7 p.m.: “Festival of Carols with Sylvia McNair,” PBS Fusion

8 p.m.: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” NBC

8 p.m.: The Andy Griffith Show - “Christmas Story” MeTV

9 p.m.: “Call the Midwife Holiday Special,” Western Reserve PBS (N)

9:30 p.m.: WKRP in Cincinnati - “Bah, Humbug” MeTV

10:30 p.m.: “Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring Sutton Foster,” Western Reserve PBS (N)

10:30 p.m.: “Christmas on the Danube,” PBS Fusion

11 p.m.: Carol Burnett and Friends - “Mrs. Wiggins/Harry’s Mirage & Grill” MeTV

12:30 a.m.: The Twilight Zone - “Changing of the Guard” MeTV

1 a.m.: Alfred Hitchcock Presents - “Santa Claus and the Tenth Avenue Kid” MeTV

1:30 a.m.: Alfred Hitchcock Present - “Back for Christmas” MeTV