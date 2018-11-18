Don't count Schiavoni, Boccieri out of politics yet

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni and state Rep. John Boccieri, whose terms in the General Assembly end Dec. 31, say they aren’t necessarily finished with politics.

Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, couldn’t run this year for re-election to the Senate because of the state’s term-limits law. He unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor.

Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, sought Schiavoni’s Senate seat. He lost the Nov. 6 election to Republican Michael Rulli of Salem.

As for his political future, Schiavoni said: “I think there will be opportunities. I don’t know what will happen. But if I can do something meaningful and impactful and helpful in politics, I’ll do it.”

As for Boccieri, while the recent loss stings, when asked if he would get back into politics, he said, “I haven’t ruled anything out in the future.”

