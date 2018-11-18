BUSINESS DIGEST || Dominion rates

Dominion rates

YOUNGSTOWN

Dominion Energy Ohio announced its Standard Choice Offer (SCO) and Standard Service Offer (SSO) rates are now $3.255 per thousand cubic feet, under its latest filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

The new rate is 5.3 percent higher than the October SCO and SSO rates.

According to Dominion, “An increase heading into the winter heating season is typical as heating demand increases. Thanks to abundant shale energy supplies in Ohio and neighboring states, the overall price of natural gas is projected to remain low over the next few years.”

Dominion reports the average SCO/SSO residential customer’s bill for this month would be $64.78, up 9.4 percent from November 2017.

Fundraiser planned

BOARDMAN

Community members are invited to join Goodness Grows, a nonprofit organization that cultivates personal, social and community through gardening, education and opportunity for people of all abilities, for the “Friendsgiving Week” fundraiser at Diletto Winery.

The event runs Wednesday through Saturday at 8578 Market St.

Friendsgiving Week 2018 kicks off with a Wine & Wings event from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Goodness Grows will benefit from the proceeds from that event, as well as wine sales at Diletto on Friday and Saturday.

There is no cover charge for the event.

Christmas events

COLUMBIANA

Das Dutch Village Event Center, a banquet venue located inside the Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites, announced its schedule of Christmas events and shows.

The first will be a Christian ventriloquist act, with multiple performances Nov. 28-30.

Next, the event center will host a Breakfast With Santa event at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1.

Then, gospel group the Chuck Wagon Gang will bring their show, A Down-Home Country Christmas, to the event center Dec. 5-7.

Call 866-482-5050, ext. 425, or visit DasDutchVillage.com for information or to buy tickets.

Loan performance

IRVINE, CALIF.

CoreLogic, which provides property analytics, recently released its monthly Loan Performance Insights report, which evaluates foreclosure and delinquency activity through August 2018.

Citing the healthy national economy, CoreLogic reported that overall delinquency rates continued to decline, most recently decreasing 0.6 percentage points year over year. No states posted an annual gain.

CoreLogic found that, nationally, 4 percent of mortgages were in some state of delinquency in August. The share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process was 0.5 percent, down from 0.6 percent since August 2017.

FDA to crack down on menthol cigs, flavored vapes

NEW YORK

A top U.S. health official is pledging to ban menthol from regular cigarettes, outlaw flavors in all cigars and tighten rules regarding the sale of most flavored versions of electronic cigarettes. The move represents a major step to further push down U.S. smoking rates, which have been falling for decades. The head of the Food and Drug Administration, Scott Gottlieb, disclosed the plans last week.

Staff/wire reports