WARREN

A car drove into to a home in the 800 block of Glenwood N.E. near Buena Vista and Mazda avenues N.E. at about 8:46 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, the driver of the vehicle was shaken up and taken to the hospital, but no one else in the car was injured. It is not known how much damage was done to the home or if it was occupied.