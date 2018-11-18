METRO DIGEST || 4Canstruction’ set for reveal at STEAM Day

‘Canstruction’ set for reveal at STEAM Day

SHARON, PA.

Penn State Shenango and the Sharon City School District are partnering to present the fourth annual STEAM Day on Monday.

New to the event this year will be the reveal of Canstruction, a canned-food structure designed and built by sixth-grade students from Sharon and engineering major students at Penn State Shenango. The theme of the structure revolves around Penn State, Sharon schools, and the 35th anniversary of the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.

The structure will be revealed at the start of the STEAM Day event and will be located in the Great Hall for four weeks. After four weeks of display, all the canned food will be donated to the Community Food Warehouse.

Want to paint moose?

MERCER, PA.

Munnell Run Farm, in conjunction with artist Brandon Cowie, will host a painting class at the farm, 753 Greenville Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10. The project is a moose with antlers decorated with hanging ornaments on wood.

The project will be posted on the website at www.munnellrunfarm.org. All materials will be provided. There is a program fee of $30. Pre-payment and pre-registration are required by Dec. 7. Call 724-662- 2242 with questions or to register.

More Digest, A5SFlb