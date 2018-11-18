Can your school make a music video? Join these schools


November 18, 2018 at 7:52a.m.

story tease

Can your school make a music video?

These schools have signed up to make a music video this winter. Your school can join, too.

Signed up:

Warren G. Harding High School

Bloomfield High School

Mahoning County Career & Tech Ctr

Kennedy Catholic High School

Columbiana High School

South Range High School

Chalker High School

Hermitage High School

Wilmington Area Schools

Warren JFK

Girard High School

Cardinal Mooney

It’s your music video. It celebrates great local music. The Vindicator gives you the stage.

Here's how it looked the last time we did it. These schools had a blast.

We're doing it again. Email tfranko@vindy.com for details.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$429000


Boardman


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$165900