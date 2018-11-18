YSU ends football season with loss to Illinois State

Youngstown State's football team held a one-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, but Illinois State scored twice to end the Penguins' season with a 35-28 loss.

The Penguins end the year 4-7 with a 3-5 mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

YSU took a 28-21 lead after Nathan Mays threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Miles Joiner. Illinois State responded by driving 82 yards in two minutes and capped it with Kevin Brown's 5-yard touchdown run. After a YSU three and out, the Cardinals mounted another scoring drive ending with a Brown touchdown to pull ahead 35-28 with 3:50 left to play.

For the rest of the game, YSU failed to record a first down.

Nathan Mays passed for 99 yards, two touchdowns and an interception after relieving Montgomery VanGorder at halftime. Tevin McCaster rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown.