YNDC reveals historic renovation on Glenwood Avenue

SEE ALSO: YNDC to give new life to apartment complex

By GRAIG GRAZIOSI

ggraziosi@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

An historic, four-unit apartment complex rehabilitated by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. was on display for the general public on Friday morning.

The 90-year-old apartment building at 650 Glenwood Ave. – which has sat vacant for decades – will now be home to a number of tenants from the YWCA and the Ursuline Center.

The YNDC took possession of the building in 2014, and groundbreaking on the rehabilitation project began in May.

Tiffany Sokol, YNDC’s housing director, said more than $250,000 was spent on the project and worked through the summer and fall to ensure it was ready for the onset of winter.

Home Savings and Loan created a loan to finance the project for the YNDC.

“It was a lot of hard work. I think sometimes we take for granted how much work is done in these rehabs, as people often only see them at the groundbreaking and the unveiling. But the team worked really hard and we’re really happy with the result,” Sokol said.

The units have hardwood flooring in the living areas and tile in the kitchens, and basements with a washer, drier and auxiliary rooms for ladders or storage.



Ian Beniston, YNDC executive director, said the apartment is just the latest in a number of revitalization projects along the Glenwood Avenue corridor, including the recently finished YNDC-backed Glenwood Business Center and the upcoming ONE Health Ohio community health center planned to occupy the abandoned Bottom Dollar building.

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, had high praise for the project.

“I’ve got the hugest grin on my face,” she said.

“This is a safe, solid home. This isn’t a temporary space, this is the kind of place where you could raise a family.”