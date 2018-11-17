BUSINESS DIGEST || Youngstown Clothing Co. opens in Southern Park

YCC opens store in Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown Clothing Co. is open at its first storefront, located in the Southern Park Mall.

The store is located near the food court, in the former Journeys location, through Dec. 29. Store owner Matt McClure hopes to open a permanent retail location in the area next year, he said in a news release.

Until now, Youngstown Clothing Co. has primarily operated as an e-commerce business with small pop-up shops.

“The level of support we’ve received over the past few years has been incredible,” McClure said. “We are thrilled to bring our high-quality, vintage-inspired apparel back to the mall.

Some of the store’s best-selling shirts include themes such as zombie raccoons, cookie tables, Handel’s Ice Cream, local legends and more.

Visit youngstownclothingco.com for information.

Unemployment rate remains unchanged

COLUMBUS

State officials say Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from September to October, the Associated Press reported Friday.

The state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.6 percent last month, down from 4.9 percent in October 2017.

The national rate was 3.7 percent, unchanged from September and down from 4.1 percent in October 2017.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 10,900 jobs from September to October.

The agency reported that job gains in educational and health services; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and trade, transportation and utilities exceeded losses in financial activities and other services. Government employment counts did not change.

Jennie-O recalls ground turkey

NEW YORK

Jennie-O Turkey recalled ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak, and regulators said additional products from other companies could be named as their investigation continues.

The recall was the first – not counting pet food – tied to a widespread and ongoing outbreak that has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states.

Jennie-O’s parent company, Austin, Minn.-based Hormel Foods Corp., noted the recall was connected to one illness.

Tijuana mayor: Caravan influx to last at least 6 months

TIJUANA, Mexico

With about 3,000 Central American migrants having reached the Mexican border across from California and thousands more anticipated, the mayor of Tijuana said Friday that the city was preparing for an influx that will last at least six months and may have no end in sight.

Juan Manuel Gastelum said there were 2,750 migrants from the caravan in Tijuana and that estimates by Mexico’s federal government indicate the number could approach 10,000.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 35.95 0.010

Aqua America, .20 33.07 0.12

Avalon Holdings,2.98 0.0100

Chemical Bank, .2847.05 0.24

Comm. Health Sys, .213.67 0.080

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.25 0.00

Farmers Nat., .0713.54 0.090

First Energy, .36 38.77 ‚àí0.060

Fifth/Third, .1627.39 ‚àí0.21

First Niles Financial, .059.11 -0.09

FNB Corp., .1212.12 ‚àí0.060

General Motors, .3835.75 0.21

General Electric, .128.02 ‚àí0.15

Huntington Bank, .11 14.79 0.010

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.40 ‚àí0.055

JP Morgan Chase, .56244.30 ‚àí6.70

Key Corp, .1118.29 ‚àí0.18

LaFarge, 2.01— —

Macy’s, .38 33.30 1.03

Parker Hannifin, .76171.31 1.37

PNC, .75136.39 ‚àí0.30

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88185.07 2.65

Stoneridge 27.16 0.090

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.48 0.01

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.