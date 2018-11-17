Lowellville, Struthers will see slight rate reductions on water bills thanks to tax cut

By Graig Graziosi

Water customers in the city of Struthers and the village of Lowellville will have to pay slightly less than originally planned, thanks to rate changes by Aqua Ohio. An Aqua Ohio spokesman said in a news release that recent changes to the tax code resulted in savings for the company, which prompted it to adjust rates.

Aqua, which is in the second year of a five-year contract with Mahoning County municipalities, had originally planned to raise rates by 4.5 percent each year, but will now increase rates by 3.75 percent each year instead.

Last week, the village of Lowellville passed an ordinance approving the rate changes, and on Nov. 14, Struthers City Council approved an identical ordinance. Water customers with the most common residential meter size will pay a $12.14 monthly charge and will pay $6.27 per 100 cubic feet of water for the first 2,500 cubic feet of water delivered each month. Customers will pay $5.26 per 100 cubic feet for all water delivered after the first 2,500 cubic feet.

In 2019 – barring any additional rollbacks – the static monthly payments for these customers will increase to $12.59, then $13.07 in 2020 and $13.59 in 2021.

This is the second reduction Aqua has announced in 2018. In May, the company rolled its rates back by 4.2 percent.

The company also announced it would increase local investment in capital improvements to $36 million, which is an $8 million increase over the company’s initial commitment.

Aqua Ohio also serves the communities of Poland, Beaver, Boardman, Canfield, Coitsville and Springfield.