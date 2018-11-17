Thanksgiving services

Beaver Township: Beaver Township churches will have a community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Sunday at the North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive. Refreshments and fellowship after the service.

Girard: The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor-Lloyd Road, will have its annual Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Wednesday. All guests will receive a Gratitude Journal. Call 330-539-0122 with questions.

Youngstown: Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will have a Thanksgiving Day service at 10 a.m. Thursday. Speaker will be Elder David Robinson from Light House Ministry.

warren: Central Christian Church, 2051 E. Market St., will host the 65th annual Interfaith Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Refreshments afterward. For information, call 330-372-1676.

hubbard: Hubbard Christians In Action will have a community Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Coalburg United Methodist Church, 1906 Wick Campbell Road.

AUSTINTOWN: Wedgewood Park Evangelical Congregational Church, 1944 S. Meridian Road, will host a Thanksgiving Eve service at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church requests that attendees bring a nonperishable food item or canned good for the community food bank.

girard: First Presbyterian Church, 890 Church Hill Road, will host a Thanksgiving worship service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Pastor Burl Jernigan will preach on “For Granted or Gratitude.” A combined choir will sing two special pieces. For information, call 330-505-1192.

Operation Christmas Child continues

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child continues through Monday. The group will be collecting shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Drop-off locations are Calvary Baptist Church, 1463 Shields Road, Boardman; Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown; First Baptist Church, 7 E. Kline St., Girard; and Grace Fellowship Church, 2150 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren. Go to samaritanspurse.org/occ for details.

Toy giveaway sign up

Youngstown

Nevels Temple Church, 939 Elm St., will have a free toy giveaway sign up from 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Toys will be available for children ages newborn to 17. To qualify, you must have a current ID, you must show proof of income, you must present Social Security or medical cards for each child, you must show legal proof of guardianship if you are not a parent, and you cannot be signed up at any other toy giveaways, including Salvation Army. If you do not have any necessary documentation, you may instead bring a form from Job & Family Services with the relevant information.

GloryWay Quartet

YOUNGSTOWN

The New Covenant Church of the Nazarene, 304 Matta Ave., will host a concert featuring GloryWay Quartet at 6 p.m. today.

Church anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will host Morning Star Baptist Church’s 56th anniversary service at 4 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Rev. George Wilkins from Mount Sinai.

Church anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 485 Redondo Road, will have its 58th anniversary celebration at 4 p.m. Sunday. The theme is “God’s Amazing Grace,” and the guest speaker will be Rev. Jack Pettis, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Free dinner

Youngstown

Nevels Temple Church, 939 Elm St., will host a free dinner for those in need. The dinner will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday and will last until food runs out. The menu is chicken, turkey, sausage with peppers and onions, ham, macaroni and cheese, string beans, other vegetables, dressing, mashed potatoes, casseroles, desserts, bread, punch and candied yams. Dine-in only.

Benefit concert

WARREN

Central Christian Church, 2051 E. Market St., will have a concert to benefit the Regional Office of the Christian Church in Ohio at 5 p.m. Sunday and will feature the music and singing of Pastor Ty Sabella, Mark Pringle and his 50s Tribute Band, and John Reese and his jazz ensemble. There will be light refreshments during a 15-minute intermission. A donation of $10 per person is required.

Turkey basket giveaway

YOUNGSTOWN

The Place Where the Lord Provides Christian Center, 104 W. Evergreen Ave., will host the annual 500 Turkey Basket Giveaway from noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. With special focus on our local veterans this year, the first 288 baskets will be distributed to those who have proudly served our country, with the remaining baskets given to pre-registered families as usual. For more information, call at 330-788-7777.

Gospel concert

WARREN

Second Baptist Church, in partnership with Trumbull County Children Services Board, presents “A Night of Hope,” headlined by award-winning gospel singer Bishop Marvin Sapp at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Warren First Assembly of God, 2640 Parkman Road NW.

The event, held in honor of Second Baptist Church’s 102nd anniversary, will kick off phase 2 of its Vision100 campaign to improve and expand the historic sanctuary and its 100-year-old chapel. The concert will also celebrate National Adoption Awareness Month, highlighting the need for foster care and adoptive families in Trumbull County.

Tickets are on sale. General admission tickets are $35, and VIP tickets are $55. Tickets are available at Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Ave. SW, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or after Sunday or Wednesday services, or by calling 330-393-0802, or at Ryan’s Chair Barber Shop, 2935 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, or online at www.secondbaptistwarren.com. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the concert. Group discounts are available by contacting the Second Baptist office.

Prayer retreat

VILLA MARIA, PA.

The Villa Maria Education & Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host a special retreat featuring Ruthmary Powers, HM, Ph.D. This retreat, “Reclaiming Advent,” will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and conclude at noon Dec. 2.

Reclaiming Advent is a prayer retreat to encourage and deepen our Advent and Christmas season. It will include input, reflection, prayer, ritual and time for interaction.

Ruthmary Powers, HM, Ph.D., is a Sister of the Humility of Mary.

The cost is $165, which includes the program, lodging and all meals. If you plan to commute, the cost is $115, which includes the program, lunches, dinners and refreshments.

Church anniversary

WARREN

The Community Church of God in Christ, 310 Austin Ave. SW, will celebrate its 77th anniversary with worship services at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 2. The theme is “A Strong Foundation Built to Last.”

Fellowship meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will be having a fellowship meeting featuring Rev. Holmes from Christian Love Church at 4 p.m. Dec. 2.

St. Columba Advent

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Columba Cathedral, 154 W. Wood St., will present the annual Advent Procession of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Bishop George Murry will lead the service that will feature the Cathedral Choir, parish lectors and religious education students. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will follow. For further information, contact the cathedral rectory, 330-744-5233.

‘Day of Spirituality’

WARREN

The Benedictine Sisters of the Byzantine Church at Queen of Heaven Monastery will host a “Day of Spirituality” from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. Dec. 16 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Center, 180 Belvedere Ave. NW.

Living nativity

BOARDMAN

Disciples Christian Church, 565 Boardman-Canfield Road, will host a free Living Nativity presentation from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 9. Tours will run about every 15 minutes. There will be crafts, cookies and a camel. Bring your own camera.

Church concert

COLUMBIANA

The First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana, 28 E. Park Ave., will host a classical Christmas concert featuring the Stambaugh Chorus at 4 p.m. Dec. 18. This is part of the Concert Under the Dome series. Further information may be found at www.stambaughchorus.org.

Kwanzaa celebration

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will host a Kwanzaa celebration for area churches at 4 p.m. Dec. 30. There will be singing, miming, reading and praise dancing. The church also will have a community New Year’s Eve service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

March for Life

Youngstown

Buses are being organized throughout the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown to transport people to the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18.

January marks the 46th anniversary of the Supreme Court decisions Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, which struck down many laws against abortion. In recent years, the March for Life has drawn more than 250,000 marchers demonstrating on behalf of the right to life of unborn children.

To find a bus near you, contact the diocese’s Office of Pro-Life, Marriage and Family Life at 330-744-8451, ext. 272.

