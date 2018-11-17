METRO DIGEST || Liberty schools retirement incentive

Retirement incentive

The Liberty school board has reopened the retirement incentive program for Liberty Association of School Employee members for this month. The board made the decision because four to six employees may retire soon.

The incentive for certified (teaching) staff who are eligible for retirement is between $8,000 and $12,500, depending on experience.

For classified staff, the incentive is between $5,650 and $7,295 depending on experience and type of job.

Report of gunfire

An East Judson Avenue resident told police she heard multiple rounds of gunfire Thursday evening before a bullet flew through her bedroom window and shattered a light.

City police were en route to East Lucius Avenue on the South Side after reports of shots from an electronic gunfire sensor in the area just before 7 p.m. when the East Judson woman reported her house was hit while she was on the second floor of her home with her 10-year-old daughter, according to a city police report.

Officers noted the hole in the bedroom window and the shattered light but didn’t find the slug or shell casings. Neighbors told police they did not see any vehicles nearby when the shots were fired.

River designation

Ohio Department of Natural Resources is having an open house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kinsman Township Administration Building, 7890 state Route 5, to provide information and gather community comments regarding a proposed state wild- and scenic-river designation for segments of Pymatuning Creek in Trumbull and Ashtabula counties.

The ODNR is considering a wild-river designation for a portion of the Pymatuning Creek extending from the Ayers Road Bridge crossing in Ashtabula County downstream to river mile 4.7 in Trumbull County for a total of 27.9 miles.

The ODNR also is considering a scenic-river designation for a portion of Pymatuning Creek extending from river mile 4.7 downstream to the Ohio/Pennsylvania state line at river mile 1.94, for a total of 2.76 miles. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov. for information.

‘A Little Live Music’

Masten Ferrier will be the featured musician at “A Little Live Music” program at Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Adult Reading Room.

No registration is required. The program is open to the public and free to attend. For information, call the library at 330-332-0042.

