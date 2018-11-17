METRO DIGEST || Prostate screenings

Prostate screening

LISBON

Columbiana County Health Department is offering free prostate screening for residents of the county’s General Health District, which does not include out-of-county residents in East Liverpool and Salem. There is a $25 fee for residents who live outside the health district. The clinic is from 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. To schedule an appointment, call the health department at 330-424-0272.

The American Cancer Society recommends that men 50 and older receive a prostate screening blood test annually. Men who are black or have had a close family member diagnosed with prostate cancer should begin screening at 45. A digital rectal exam is also recommended and can be done by a patient’s physician. Participants must have a physician to whom test results can be sent.

Help with grieving

YOUNGSTOWN

Union Baptist Church’s bereavement ministry is hosting a presentation, “Getting Through the Holidays while Grieving,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the church, 528 Lincoln Ave.

Guest speaker will be Karen Lewis, licensed social worker with Hospice of the Valley, who specializes in grief counseling. The event is free. Refreshments will be served.

Safety meeting

WARREN

Warren City School District officials will have a safety reunification meeting at 10 a.m. Monday at the district administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Law-enforcement officials, first responders and outside partners will go over some of the district’s safety protocols and procedures that would be implemented in an emergency.

Part of the exercise will involve developing strategies for the deployment of emergency personnel and the reunification of staff and students at all school facilities. There also will be an open discussion and a question-and-answer session.

For information, contact the superintendent’s office at 330-841-2321, ext. 7136, or Virginia Shank at extension 7127, or email warrenschools.pr@neomin.org.

‘Gift of a Lifetime’

GIRARD

Girard firefighters are collecting monetary donations for the Girard City school’s “Gift of a Lifetime” program. The funds will go toward buying holiday gifts for dozens of disadvantaged schoolchildren.

The program will be run through the Girard Firefighters Charities nonprofit. Anybody who would like to get involved can email girardfirefighterscharities@gmail.com.