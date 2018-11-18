Ohio State dodges Maryland 52-51 in OT

— Dwayne Haskins passed for 405 yards and three touchdowns and ran for three more scores, including a 5-yarder in overtime, as Ohio State escaped Maryland 52-51 on Saturday.

Haskins was 28 of 38 and rallied the Buckeyes (10-1) from deficits of 17-3, 31-17 and 45-38.

The Terrapins led by a touchdown with less than two minutes to play, but Haskins forced ovetime with a 3-yard TD pass to Binjamin Victor with 44 seconds to play.

Haskins' third rushing TD capped Ohio State's overtime possession.

Maryland then scored on Tayon Fleet-Davis' 1-yard run, but the Terrapins (5-6) opted to go for two and a possible win. But quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome's pass to Jashaun Jones — who was open in the end zone — was off the mark.

The Buckeyes will host Michigan next week.