oddly enough

Romanian man returns $107,000 found in secondhand cupboard

BUCHAREST, Romania

A Romanian man was surprised to find $107,000 stashed inside a secondhand cupboard he’d bought – and promptly returned the money.

Adela Stanici told The Associated Press that her husband, a construction worker, had recently bought the cupboard from a popular online site. Days later, as she was making dinner, husband Samuel yelled: “Come and see what I’ve found.” It was a metal box in the cupboard stuffed with 500-euro notes.

She said the pair counted the money together: “We were shocked. We couldn’t sleep all night.”

“We thought it might be a trap, a setup, and we knew we had to get the money back to where it came from,” the mother of four said by telephone.

The husband traveled from their home, in the western village of Bichigi, to the city where the owner lived. The man revealed the cupboard had belonged to his recently deceased father. Stanici said the man, who requested anonymity, “had no idea” about the money.

Runaway elephant returned to sanctuary

WESTTOWN, N.Y.

An elephant that was burned by napalm during the Vietnam War has been returned to an upstate New York animal sanctuary after taking a late-night stroll.

Amanda Brook, whose family owns the sanctuary, told the Times Herald-Record that the 46-year-old Asian elephant named Fritha has lived at the sanctuary most of her life. She wandered off after a worker forgot to turn on an electric fence that keeps her in her designated space at night.

Associated Press