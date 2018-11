Free dinner

Nevels Temple Church, 939 Elm St., Youngstown, free dinner for those in need, 2 or 3 p.m. Sunday. The menu is chicken, turkey, sausage with peppers and onions, ham, macaroni and cheese, string beans, vegetables, dressing and mashed potatoes. No carry-outs available.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.