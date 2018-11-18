Fordham defends home court against YSU
Youngstown State couldn't hold its six-point halftime lead against Fordham and the Rams defeated the Penguins 67-61.
Fordham is hosting the Penguins in the Johnny Bach Classic this weekend.
Devin Morgan made five threes in a 25-point performance for the Penguins. Naz Bohannon was two rebounds short of a double double with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Nick Honor led Fordham with 17 points.
