Fordham defends home court against YSU


By Brian Dzenis | November 17, 2018 at 6:02p.m.

Youngstown State couldn't hold its six-point halftime lead against Fordham and the Rams defeated the Penguins 67-61.

Fordham is hosting the Penguins in the Johnny Bach Classic this weekend.

Devin Morgan made five threes in a 25-point performance for the Penguins. Naz Bohannon was two rebounds short of a double double with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Nick Honor led Fordham with 17 points.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$429000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$159000


Boardman


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$165900