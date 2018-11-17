Downtown owners frustrated with project costing them business

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A project that includes a large hole in front of Erie Terminal Place is adversely impacting businesses there with owners wondering why the work is taking so long to complete.

The downtown project on West Commerce Street by North Phelps Street started around March, and has caused problems for the Kitchen Post and One Hot Cookie, located in Erie Terminal.

Not only is there a hole, but work trucks park in front of the businesses and at times, the sidewalks have been impassable.

“It’s getting old,” said Linda Fowler, co-owner of the Kitchen Post, which opened earlier this year. “It’s putting a damper on our business. We’re losing our patience. It’s a buzzkill. It’s impacting our business.”

She added: “This is serious. It is not helpful. It’s definitely hindering activity here. We’re surviving, but it’s not helpful.”

Bergen Giordiani, co-founder and president of One Hot Cookie, said: “It’s been really tough. We’re a small business. We’re committed to the city and have been here for six years. But we’re frustrated by this.”

The hole has “absolutely impacted business,” she said.

Sales are down 25 percent to 35 percent, depending on the month, compared with the previous year while business is up 8 percent at One Hot Cookie’s Boardman location, Giordiani said.

“We should be plus or minus 5 to 10 percent,” she said. “The only reason [we’re down] is the giant hole and the litany of construction equipment” in front of the business. “I want them to be finished. It would have been done months ago if they had continued to work during the summer. Instead, they did nothing for months.”

The project is being done by AT&T, which is installing a new underground telecommunications vault, said Charles Shasho, the city’s deputy director of public works.

AT&T “ran into electrical problems,” Shasho said. “They should be finished before March. It might be sooner. I don’t know.”

It’s part of an extensive and lengthy project in that area that includes the replacement of sewer, gas and water lines, and a possible pedestrian mall on North Phelps Street between West Commerce and West Federal streets.

Shasho said he “can understand the frustrations with the work. This isn’t something [AT&T] is doing purposely. They’re making their best efforts to get it done.”

Attempts by The Vindicator to reach AT&T officials to comment Friday were unsuccessful.