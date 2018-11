Columbiana Red Cross shelter going to standby at 7 p.m.

COLUMBIANA

The Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency announced that the American Red Cross is keeping its shelter at Upper Room Fellowship, 500 Sponseller Road, open only until 7 p.m. today.

It will then go into standby mode for anyone still needing shelter, and will close at noon Sunday.



All warming shelters have been closed.