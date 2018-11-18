Arms Museum's Memories of Christmas Past exhibit opens today

YOUNGSTOWN

“It puts me in the mood for Christmas,” Marilyn DiCarlo, said Saturday when leaving The Arms Family Museum’s 11th annual Memories of Christmas Past exhibit.

“I’m just vintage at heart. I come almost every year,” said DiCarlo of Austintown, who particularly liked the China set at the dining room table looking ready for a family to sit down to Christmas dinner.

The dining room is one of seven rooms that have different themes, said Anthony Worrellia, of Youngstown, who is the museum’s buildings and grounds superintendent and has designed Memories of Christmas Past since its inception.

This year, Worrellia, a member of Golden Glow of Christmas Past International Collectors Club, is one of the exhibitors, showing off a fireplace mantel decoration, “Madonna and Child.”

Also on display is Worrellia’s mother Rose’s collection of Gorant Candy Christmas figurines purchased from Gorant’s on Market Street in the 1960s and ‘70s.

Set against the backdrop of the Wick Avenue museum - the original 1905 Arms family home - Memories of Christmas Past is a unique holiday wonderland that rivals the best professional holiday displays,” said Bill Lawson, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

The society is the umbrella organization for The Arms museum, Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center, downtown, and the Business and Media Archives.

“There is nothing like Memories of Christmas Past for miles. Every year, visitors tell us how much the display brings back their best childhood memories,” said Lawson.

