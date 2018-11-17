Area journalists, teachers weigh in on press-credential dispute

RELATED: CNN’s Acosta back at White House after judge’s ruling

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Area journalists and journalism teachers maintain reporters have the right to act independently from government oversight when questioning politicians and leaders.

The White House last week revoked press credentials from Jim Acosta, CNN’s chief White House reporter, after Acosta’s aggressive questioning of President Donald Trump after the midterm elections.

Mary Beth Earnheardt, Youngstown State University journalism department director, said it’s not just wrong for the government to instruct the press on news coverage, but unconstitutional.

“The press functions as a watchdog over government, and this role is essential in a democracy,” she said.

“The importance of a free and independent press is enshrined in the First Amendment of our constitution and is foundational to protecting us from those in government who may want to undermine our liberty.”

Dennis Hetzel, Ohio News Media Association executive director, said journalists are the third parties and the observers of government.

Everyone is entitled to scrutiny, he continued, and part of the role of a journalist is to watch the government.

“We deserve respect,” Hetzel said.

“I don’t tell the finance director the best way to run finance department. It is our job to provide fair and accurate news coverage.”

Candace Perkins Bowen, director of both the Kent State University Center for Scholastic Journalism and Ohio Scholastic Media Association, said, as the Fourth Estate, it is the job of journalists to act as the watchdogs for citizens who either can’t or won’t have access to government decisions that impact their lives.

“We need journalists to cover what’s going on and let people see proposals before they become a done deal,” she said.

“I think people take a lot of reporting for granted, but they don’t see the baby steps that lead to a bad direction. ... Journalists hold these people accountable when the citizens don’t have time. [Without press coverage] it undermines the democratic structure.

“It was Thomas Jefferson who said he’d rather have a newspaper without government as opposed to government without a newspaper,” she said.