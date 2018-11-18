1 killed in 2-truck crash today in Columbiana County

LISBON

One driver was killed and another suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning at the intersection of Georgetown and Westville Lake roads in Knox Township in Columbiana County.

Dead is Lloyd W. Berresford Jr., 76, of Hanoverton, who was transported to Alliance Community Hospital were he was pronounced dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, the OSHP said.

Sustaining minor injuries was a 17-year-old driver from Bandy Road, Alliance, who officials said was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said the teen was eastbound on Georgetown in a pick-up truck when Barresford, also in a pick-up, pulled out from a stop sign on Westville Lake southbound into the teen’s path.

The crash, which remains under investigation, occurred at 11:06 a.m.