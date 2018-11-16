WEATHER WATCH | Snow, power outages greet Valley residents this morning

Parts of Liberty Township are experiencing problems with trees down and power line damage this morning, in one case causing a fire.

At 5:15 a.m., a report came in to the county 911 center that a tree had come down on a power line and had been on fire a couple of hours earlier but went out in the 2800 block of Belmar Drive.

The caller made the call at 5:15 a.m. because additional branches had fallen onto the power lines, the caller said.

At 5:34 a.m., the 911 center received a call regarding a tree that had just fallen onto the road on Logan Way between Arms Drive and Warner Road.

A person reported at 5:36 a.m. that a tree had fallen on the back of a house at 3160 Hadley Avenue. No one was injured.

The 911 center also received a report of wires sparking in the area of Long John Silvers in the 3500 block of Belmont Avenue at 5:05 a.m.

Ohio Edison is showing scattered power outages throughout the Mahoning Valley, including the Liberty area.

There are about 5,300 power outages in Mahoning County, about 1,100 in Trumbull County, about 8,000 in Columbiana County.