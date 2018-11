Surplus food

Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, various commodities, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, for those living in ZIP codes 44509, 44511 and 44515. Recipients must bring ID. Call 330-792-0466 or email nance05@aol.com for questions.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.