A summary of recent criminal activity in Girard and Liberty:

GIRARD

Nov. 10

Harassment: A Patricia Drive woman told officers she recorded on an iPhone a man with whom she wanted no contact slowly circling the cul-de-sac in front of her apartment.

Burglary: To a mobile home in the 700 block of Trumbull Avenue, from which a Sony PlayStation 4 device was removed from the living room.

Theft: A woman discovered a $500 iPhone missing from her Trumbull Avenue residence.

Nov. 11

Arrest: Youngstown police handed James A. Brown, 60, to Girard authorities. Brown, of West Florida Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Nov. 12

Drug paraphernalia: While assisting Liberty Township police with an investigation in the 400 block of East Kline Street, officers charged Brant M. Rittenhouse, 21, of East Kline, Girard, with possessing drug paraphernalia. A suspected crack-cocaine pipe with burn marks common in drug use was found in the home, a report stated.

Trespassing: A woman reported her former husband has repeatedly showed up at her Lawrence Avenue residence uninvited.

Nov. 13

Arrest: After pulling him over on U.S. Route 422, authorities took Maxwell C. Lottig, 25, into custody. Lottig, of Maywood Drive, Youngstown, was wanted on a Trumbull County probation-violation warrant.

Possible overdose: Police assisted firefighters who reportedly administered naloxone to a man who was not breathing at a residence in the 200 block of West Kline Street. The victim admitted having used cocaine mixed with fentanyl, authorities alleged.

Arrest: Matthew Smiley of North St. Clair Avenue, Girard, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after officers had stopped his car on South State Street. Smiley, 23, refused to submit to a breath test, a report showed.

Theft: A Trumbull Avenue woman told police she concluded that three missing packages she had left at her home for pickup were stolen before a FedEx driver arrived to take them.

Nov. 14

Arrest: A traffic stop near Trumbull Avenue resulted in the arrest of Michaelyn Purucker, 42, of Shelby Avenue, Girard, who was wanted on a Liberty Township warrant.

Criminal mischief: A Forsythe Avenue woman alleged her former husband spit tobacco on her car as well as on her boyfriend’s work vehicle.

Theft: A woman noticed two electronic tablets valued at $400 missing from her South Elruth Avenue apartment.

Criminal mischief: A South Ward Avenue woman alleged her son broke a window to their home, apparently after having become upset about an argument with his siblings.

Nov. 15

Harassment: A South Elruth Avenue man said a woman continually sends him unwanted, unsolicited messages via Facebook.

LIBERTY

Nov. 9

Arrest: A traffic stop near Liberty Street resulted in the arrest of Michael S. McFarland, 51, of Motor Inn Drive, Liberty. He was wanted on a Mahoning County warrant charging larceny.

Burglary: A woman told officers a 17-year-old Warren boy kicked in the front door to her Green Acres apartment before he and others entered, though it appeared nothing was stolen.

Assault: Police responded to a fight between two women in the 3000 block of Frederick Street, where one of the combatants reported having been assaulted during an altercation that was possibly the result of a recent death that upset members of a family.

Damage: A Will-o-Wood Drive woman noticed a vehicle had struck and uprooted her mailbox.

Nov. 10

Arrest: A traffic stop on Belmont Avenue led to charges of operating a vehicle impaired and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle against Jesse J. Jackson of East Marion Avenue, Youngstown. Jackson, 77, registered a 0.16 blood-alcohol content, double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report indicated.

Theft: An East Park Circle family discovered someone had entered four vehicles in their driveway, then took property that included a bracelet, a 20-volt grinding device, two hammer drills and a coffee cup.

Domestic violence: A 17-year-old Liberty girl was charged with the crime after her mother alleged the teen punched her face after saying the victim had embarrassed her on another occasion.

Nov. 11

Arrest: Elizabeth M. Fludd, 43, of South Garland Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle after police pulled her over near Gypsy Lane. The OVI charge was elevated to a fourth-degree felony because of three such convictions dating to 2009, a report stated.

Nov. 12

Arrests: After pulling them over on Northview Boulevard, authorities charged Keewon B. Taylor, 20, of Labelle Avenue, and Robert J. Koby III, 27, of Birch Trace Drive, with obstructing official business, as well as several traffic offenses. The two Youngstown men provided false names and dates of birth, a report showed.

Theft: Brant M. Rittenhouse, 21, of East Kline Street, Girard, was charged with stealing a $70 Sony PlayStation 4 video game from Walmart, 200 Goldie Road.

Fraud: A Ravine Drive woman told police that while attempting to withdraw money from her account at a township credit union, she saw that several unauthorized PayPal purchases had been made against the account, resulting in an unknown financial loss.

Nov. 13

Arrest: Mark E. Hubbard, 51, was taken into custody during a traffic stop near Belmont and Catherine avenues. Hubbard, of Fairgreen Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on an Austintown warrant.

Citation: Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch off state Route 304, where they cited a 17-year-old Campbell girl on charges of having no operator’s license and failing to maintain reasonable control of the car.

Nov. 14

Arrest: Officers were sent to the Girard City jail to arrest Elizabeth M. Fludd, 43, of South Garland Avenue, Youngstown, on a warrant.

Weapon: Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person at a Goldie Road big-box store before charging Phillip Lawrence Jr., 38, of West Ravenwood Avenue, Youngstown, with carrying a concealed weapon, drug abuse and disorderly conduct. Lawrence had in his pocket a medium-sized knife in a sheath; also found was suspected marijuana in a tin container, authorities alleged.

Arrest: Jade E. McBride, 24, of Townsend Avenue, Youngstown, was taken into custody on an outstanding Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Theft: A woman in the 4400 block of Belmont Avenue alleged a Lake Milton woman, 32, stole $80 from her before the accuser chased her in a vehicle.

Arrest: Girard police on Trumbull Avenue picked up Michaelyn Purucker, 42, of Shelby Street, Girard, on a township warrant charging failure to appear in court.