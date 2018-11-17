Struthers cracking down on deteriorated downtown properties

STRUTHERS

Abandoned, collapsing, and with Ohio Fire Code violations that are “too numerous to list,” a number of buildings in downtown Struthers are in the cross hairs of city administrators hoping to clean up and encourage reinvestment in the area.



Mayor Terry Stocker said the city is trying to spur revitalization in the downtown section of the city by cracking down on several of the properties along South Bridge Street that are in violation of city code.

The city is focused on the structures at 108 S. Bridge St., Eagle Antiques, the former site of Nick’s Department Store and the old Los Gallos building.

