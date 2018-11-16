METRO DIGEST || Shots-for-Tots event Saturday

Shots-for-Tots event

LIBERTY

Masters Bar and Grill, 1675 Trumbull Ave., will host its fifth annual Shots-for-Tots appreciation party from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Marine Toys-for-Tots organization will receive 300 bicycles at the event. There will be gelatin shots, a TV raffle and a 50/50 raffle.

4 break-ins reported

BOARDMAN

Police responded to four break-ins Wednesday, according to police reports.

In the first incident, a Schenley Avenue apartment was broken into and ransacked early Wednesday. A television was stolen.

A second Schenley Avenue resident reported a suspect breaking into her car about 6 a.m. The victim yelled at the suspect and grabbed her sweatshirt in an attempt to detain her. The suspect slapped the victim and ran away.

In the third incident, a West Boulevard resident told police he observed two people trying to break into his home about 5:30 a.m. They left when the victim saw them.

A fourth victim reported someone broke into her Holbrook’s Road home and ransacked it, possibly stealing her checkbook.

Gunfire on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN

No one was injured after police responded to a gunfire call about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue on the South Side.

Officers who responded to a gunfire sensor call spoke to a homeowner, who told police they heard several shots followed by a light in their home being shattered.

Reports said there was a bullet hole in one of the windows as well. Police could find no shell casings or any other signs of recent gunfire, reports said.

Marketing for museums

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor hosts a free Toolbox Workshop on marketing for small museums from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Amber Farris, director of the McKinley Memorial Museum, will present various outreach methods for promoting small museums, including tips for social media.

The center at 151 W. Wood St. hosts Toolbox Workshops throughout the year to provide small museums and history organizations in the region with insight into field practices. The second fall workshop from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 will focus on using nonstandard digital genealogy resources.

The workshops are free. Registration is encouraged but not required. For information or to register, contact Brianna Treleven at bltreleven.americorps@gmail.com or 330-941-3459.