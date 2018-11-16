Niles BOE to submit smaller renewal levy

By Jordan Cohen

news@vindy.com

NILES

After overwhelming voter rejection of the substitute 11.7-mill school levy last week, Niles Schools Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen told the board of education she will recommend a smaller renewal levy for the May primary election.

The substitute levy, which would have replaced two renewal issues, would have raised $2.6 million, but was turned down by 69 percent of the voters.

“I would have hoped it had been closer,” Thigpen said Thursday as she recommended the board go back to the two renewals – one for May and the other in 2021 when the second issue expires. Each of the renewals, if approved, would raise $1.3 million equaling the total that would have been generated had the substitute levy been approved.

The millage amount will have to be determined by the Trumbull County auditor before the board can vote to place it on the May ballot.

Rebecca DePanicis and other board members appeared to agree with the superintendent’s recommendation.

“I’ve been hearing feedback, and that’s the way to go,” DePanicis said while the others nodded in agreement.

The superintendent warned if the renewal fails in May, the district will have to begin planning for program and staffing cuts even though it can submit the issue for a third and final time next November.

“We can’t wait until November of 2019,” Thigpen said. She explained the state will require the district to present a plan to compensate for the revenue loss in advance of the November vote should the issue fail in May.

Last June, state Auditor Dave Yost declared Niles schools in fiscal watch after projecting a $7.4 million deficit for the district if it fails to pass levies to gain solvency.

Thigpen noted other area school districts are facing similar financial problems. She cited the Nov. 10 Vindicator editorial that examined why only nine of 16 school levies in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties were approved last week. The editorial called the state’s school-funding system “broken” and said more voter rejection of school issues is likely unless the Ohio Legislature reforms the system.

Equally notable about the meeting was the absence of anyone from the public willing to brave the weather conditions to attend, a sharp contrast to the public input during the substitute levy controversy. Only reporters and TV photographers were on hand at the Niles Middle School auditorium.