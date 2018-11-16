Mahoning Republicans seeking applicants to succeed Judge David D’Apolito

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

With the election of Mahoning County Court Judge David D’Apolito to the 7th District Court of Appeals, his current position will become vacant Feb. 8.

But at the urging of the office of outgoing Gov. John Kasich, Mahoning County Republicans are starting the search for Judge D’Apolito’s replacement now.

The party is asking those interested in the appointment to succeed Judge D’Apolito to request a copy of an application packet by calling its office at 330-629-7006 or contact it by email at mahoningcountygop@gmail.com. The deadline to apply for the position is Dec. 7.

A screening committee will interview candidates in either December or January and make a recommendation to Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, who takes office Jan. 14, said county Republican Party Chairman Mark Munroe.

“This process would wait until DeWine is in office, but I was contacted by [Kasich’s] office because they are concerned at the beginning of DeWine’s administration they’ll be buried with appointments,” Munroe said. “Kasich’s folks are helping DeWine’s folks get a head start to help them and be ready to go. If we waited until January, it would delay appointments. This way, the DeWine administration doesn’t get bogged down.”

The seat is up for election in 2020.

Judge D’Apolito, a Democrat, defeated Judge Kathleen Bartlett, a Republican appointed by Kasich in March to fill a vacancy on the eight-county 7th District Court of Appeals bench. That term expires Feb. 8.

When DeWine makes the appointment, the four judges serving Mahoning County Court will all be Republicans. Judge D’Apolito’s replacement will join Judges Scott D. Hunter and Joseph M. Houser as well as Judge-elect Molly Johnson, who won a six-person race for a seat on the court earlier this month. Her term starts Jan. 3.