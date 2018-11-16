Mahoning sheriff requests $23.8M from criminal justice fund

By JUSTIN DENNIS

jdennis@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners met Thursday morning with representatives of the county Common Pleas Court, Veterans Service Commission and the sheriff’s office as 2019 budget request hearings continue.

Sheriff Jerry Greene submitted a request for $23.8 million from the criminal justice fund, about a $625,000, or 5.3 percent increase from 2018.

His budget increases include a 4 percent, or $157,374, increase in hospitalization costs, an about $88,000 boost in utility costs based on the consumer price index and a potential $210,000 or 2 percent raise for deputies whom Greene said are already “grossly underpaid.”

“We’re realistic about the way things are in the county right now and also not trying to frivolously spend the criminal justice fund,” he told reporters, later telling commissioners deputy raises statewide are, on average, 2.5 to 3 percent per year.

At the same time, Greene said the office struggles to keep deputies once they’re trained, as their starting wages are about $14 an hour.

Greene said the medical budget for the Mahoning County jail, which houses an average of 500 inmates each day, was about $1.9 million, and he anticipates a $200,000 increase next year. The office’s next negotiated contract, however, could be as low as $1.7 million, he said.

“We’re hoping to be able to land something that’s going to save $300,000 or $400,000 [per year],” he said.

Tillis said county administrators next year will boost the criminal justice fund with $2 million of the $7.2 million in transitional aid granted by the state to cover the loss of $5 million in annual sales tax revenue from Medicaid-managed care organizations. All of those dollars were marked for the criminal justice fund, which received 60 percent of the MCO revenue, she said.

The Common Pleas Court is requesting about $3.2 million from the general fund, 2.5 percent more than appropriated this year. Court Administator Bob Regula presented the court’s request Thursday.

Audrey Tillis, commissioners’ executive director, said a separate general judicial line item seeking $2.1 million, or about 3.2 percent more than the 2018 appropriation, includes costs for public defenders to represent indigent defendants.

The state is considering assuming costs for those defenders, she said, which would decrease the county’s obligation by about $1 million.

The Veterans Service Commission requested about $2.1 million from the general fund, 3.4 percent less than it received in this year’s budget.

Susan Krawchyk, executive director, said the commission will look to replace two employees, one of whom is set to retire next year. She said she does not anticipate any large purchases like vehicles.

“For the most part, everything will remain the same as it did last year,” she said.

The commission is almost entirely funded through a half-mill property tax.