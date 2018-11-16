Mahoning County OVI announces checkpoints tonight and Saturday

BOARDMAN — The Mahoning County Operating A Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced two OVI checkpoints will be conducted tonight and early Saturday.

The first is at South Avenue and Larkridge Avenue from 10 p.m. to midnight. The second will be at U.S. Route 224 and Marinthana Avenue from 1 to 3 a.m. Saturday.

Saturation patrols will also be conducted in various parts of the county throughout the weekend.