mAHONING COUNTY Indictments

A county grand jury indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

Chad Little, 33, East Philadelphia Avenue, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs and possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Reginald White, 48, Anoka Lane, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and vandalism.

Colisha E. Bussey, 33, Vestal Road, and Michael J. Daviduk, 38, Salt Springs Road, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, robbery, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault and four counts of receiving stolen property with firearm specifications and repeat violent offender specifications.

Breiash F. Franklin, 21, North Evanston Avenue, assault and obstructing official business.

Leray Jackson, 27, South Truesdale Avenue, assault, menacing by stalking and criminal damaging or endangering.

Dijonn Green, 25, Fifth Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons.

Gladys Bell, 62, Nair Street, aggravated burglary and menacing by stalking.

Daniel P. Sacui, 26, East Midlothian Boulevard, intimidation, retaliation, two counts of assault, burglary and obstructing official business.

Richard Garcia, 39, Coitsville Road, Campbell, receiving stolen property.

Joseph Englander III, 50, Brookfield Avenue, Boardman, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.

Christopher Sturgeon, 48, West Chalmers Avenue, five counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery.

Nicholas Tarr, 58, Liberty Avenue, Hubbard, possession of heroin and trafficking in heroin.

Terrance May, 43, Hunter Street, possession of heroin and trafficking in heroin.

Dwayne Sellers, 27, Roosevelt Drive, escape.

Alonzo Jackson, 25, Meredyth Lane, escape.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts