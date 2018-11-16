Friends support grieving family with benefit spaghetti dinner Sunday

AUSTINTOWN

The motto for Austintown Colts Youth Football is “Once a Colt, always a Colt,” and based on the community’s response to tragedy, these are not just words.

Earlier this month, a member of the Colt community, Kyle Kent, 20, died of injuries suffered during a car accident. Friends of the family quickly mobilized to plan a spaghetti dinner to raise money for the grieving family.

“Social media is an amazing thing. [News of the event] has spread like wildfire,” said Renee Perry, one of the event’s organizers.

The overwhelming response is not limited to the Austintown community, where the family lives and where Kyle’s siblings, Connor and Krystyna, go to school.



The spaghetti dinner will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Austintown Fitch High School cafeteria. The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children. Proceeds will go to the Kent family.

Steve Kent, Kyle’s father, is a Poland police officer and Poland schools resource officer.

