Former Y'town priest removed from Phoenix diocese

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A former Youngstown diocese priest facing credible allegations of child sex abuse after serving locally has been removed from the Phoenix, Ariz. diocese where he most recently served.

On Wednesday the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced Frank Zappitelli, 84, was removed from public ministry.

Zappitelli was ordained in 1962 in the Youngstown diocese, where the credible allegation took place in the mid-1970s, according to a release from the diocese. Zappitelli moved to Arizona and was incardinated into the Phoenix Diocese in 1983.

According to diocesan records and Vindicator archives, Zappitelli served in Ohio at St. Rose Church in Girard and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Geneva.

