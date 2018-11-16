Former Ohio State students air claims of sex abuse by doctor

COLUMBUS (AP) — Former students alleging sexual abuse by a former Ohio State University team doctor are pleading with the school's trustees not to dismiss or minimize victims' claims.

Seven accusers of Dr. Richard Strauss told trustees today his actions have caused them long-term harm. They described abuse during team physicals, while being treated for injuries and during medical exams at the student health center.

They blamed Ohio State for failing to act sooner.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. A law firm investigating abuse claims says about 150 former students have given firsthand accounts of Strauss' sexual misconduct between 1979 and 1997. Strauss' relatives are cooperating. They've expressed shock at the allegations, first raised in April.

The board told accusers their experiences are being taken seriously and action will follow the investigation.