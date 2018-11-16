East Judson woman hears gunfire before bullet flies through window

YOUNGSTOWN — An East Judson Avenue resident told police she heard multiple rounds of gunfire Thursday evening before a bullet flew through her bedroom window and shattered a light.

City police were en route to East Lucius Avenue on the South Side after reports of shots from an electronic gunfire sensor in the area just before 7 p.m. when the East Judson woman reported her house was hit while she was on the second floor of her home with her 10-year-old daughter, according to a city police report.

Officers noted the hole in the bedroom window and the shattered light but didn't find the slug or shell casings. Neighbors told police they did not see any vehicles nearby when the shots were fired.