Commerce Street hole driving customers away from downtown businesses

YOUNGSTOWN

A project that includes a large hole in front of Erie Terminal Place is adversely impacting businesses there with owners wondering why the work is taking so long to complete.

The downtown project on West Commerce Street by North Phelps Street started around March, and has caused problems for the Kitchen Post and One Hot Cookie, located in Erie Terminal.

Not only is there a hole, but work trucks park in front of the businesses and at times, the sidewalks have been impassable.

“It’s getting old,” said Linda Fowler, co-owner of the Kitchen Post, which opened earlier this year. “It’s putting a damper on our business. We’re losing our patience. It’s a buzzkill. It’s impacting our business.”

Bergen Giordiani, co-founder and president of One Hot Cookie, said: “It’s been really tough. We’re a small business. We’re committed to the city and have been here for six years. But we’re frustrated by this.”

The hole has “absolutely impacted business,” she said.

Sales are down 25 percent to 35 percent, depending on the month, compared to the previous year while business is up 8 percent at One Hot Cookie’s Boardman location, Giordiani said.

Read more about the situation in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.