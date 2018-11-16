Columbiana County announces temporary warming facilities for those without power

COLUMBIANA

The following facilities will be open today beginning at 5 p.m. for those without power. The spaces are limited and cannot accommodate pets.

The East Palestine Fire Station at 67 E. Clark St., 330-426-7064.

The New Waterford Fire Stattion at 3766 E. Main Street, 330-457-2363.

The New Waterford Community Center at 3760 Village Park Drive, 330-457-2363.

The Negley Fire Station at 50683 Richardson Avenue, 330-426-9900.

The Highlandtown Fire Department at 18371 Steubenville Pike Road will also have a warming shelter open at 2 p.m., 330-532-9673.