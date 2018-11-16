Caterer applications

YOUNGSTOWN

The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County will accept applications through Dec. 7 for caterers wishing to cater events in library meeting rooms. The library is compiling a list of recommended caterers that will be provided to customers booking library meetings rooms.

Businesses must provide this information by Dec. 7: name of business owner; name and address of business; brief description of services and sample menu; current proof of valid food-service license; current proof of workers’ compensation certificate; and current proof of liability insurance.

For information, email meetings@libraryvisit.org or call 330-744-8636.

Fax information to 330-744-2258. Mail to: Attn: Business Office, Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, 305 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44503.

Donate to shoe drive

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Podiatry Associates announced it is accepting donations for a shoe drive for people affected by the fires in California and hurricane in Florida. New and gently worn shoes can be donated to any of the associates’ three locations: 1300 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown; 3802 Elm Road NE, Warren; and 7010 South Ave. Suite 3, Boardman.

Judge delays ruling on Acosta’s credentials

WASHINGTON

A federal judge has delayed his decision on whether to order the Trump administration to return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly delayed the announcement until this morning. Judge Kelly, a Trump appointee, heard arguments Wednesday from lawyers representing CNN and the Justice Department. The news network is seeking an immediate restraining order that would force the White House to hand back Acosta’s credentials, which grant reporters access into the 18-acre complex.

White official tells black woman he’s part of ‘master race’

LEAVENWORTH, Kan.

A white county commissioner in Kansas who told a black city planner that he belongs to “the master race” as he rejected her proposed development plan is coming under pressure from fellow commissioners to resign.

Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp cited the master race – the Nazi ideology of Aryan supremacy – at a board meeting Tuesday while responding to a presentation by Triveece Penelton and a colleague on road development options in Tonganoxie, just west of Kansas City.

“I don’t want you to think I’m picking on you because we’re part of the master race,” Klemp told Penelton. He then said he didn’t like any of the land use options that she had presented to the commission.

Suspected serial killer

DALLAS

A Texas prosecutor says a man convicted in three California murders but long suspected in dozens of deaths claims he was involved in about 90 killings nationwide.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said Thursday 78-year-old Samuel Little was charged this week in the 1994 death of a Texas woman. Bland says Little has provided details in over 90 deaths nationwide dating to about 1970.

