Brownlee Woods Library closed today due to power outage

YOUNGSTOWN

The Brownlee Woods Library of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County system has been closed effective immediately today, due to widespread area power outage. Brownlee Woods Library would normally have been open until 6 p.m. tonight. It will remain closed for the remainder of the day. A decision on opening Brownlee Woods Library on Saturday will be determined later today pending restoration of power.

Patrons are reminded that for library service today and tonight, they can visit any of the other open branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

