BIRTHS


November 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

births

st. elizabeth boardman hospitaL

Randalyn Groves and Lucas Blick, Poland, girl, Nov. 14.

Emily McIntyre and Justin Milakovich, Youngstown, girl, Nov. 14.

Tanaiya Johnson and Marquise Garrett, Youngstown, girl, Nov. 14.

Anthony and Allison Cycyk, Youngstown, boy, Nov. 14.

Carl and Kellie Long, Youngstown, girl, Nov. 14.

Christopher and Jacqueline Walker, Hubbard, boy, Nov. 14.

Laura Celidonio and Douglas Votaw, Youngstown, boy, Nov. 14.

St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Linday Fife and Justin Bretsik, Warren, girl, Nov. 9.

Nicolina Flaviano and David Cross, Girard, boy, Nov. 12.

Malia Goehring and Trent Jones, Warren, boy, Nov. 12.

Steven and Jessica Hershberger, Warren, boy, Nov. 12.

Brent and Evandelina Winfield, Cortland, girl, Nov. 12.

