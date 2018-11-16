BIRTHS
births
st. elizabeth boardman hospitaL
Randalyn Groves and Lucas Blick, Poland, girl, Nov. 14.
Emily McIntyre and Justin Milakovich, Youngstown, girl, Nov. 14.
Tanaiya Johnson and Marquise Garrett, Youngstown, girl, Nov. 14.
Anthony and Allison Cycyk, Youngstown, boy, Nov. 14.
Carl and Kellie Long, Youngstown, girl, Nov. 14.
Christopher and Jacqueline Walker, Hubbard, boy, Nov. 14.
Laura Celidonio and Douglas Votaw, Youngstown, boy, Nov. 14.
St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Linday Fife and Justin Bretsik, Warren, girl, Nov. 9.
Nicolina Flaviano and David Cross, Girard, boy, Nov. 12.
Malia Goehring and Trent Jones, Warren, boy, Nov. 12.
Steven and Jessica Hershberger, Warren, boy, Nov. 12.
Brent and Evandelina Winfield, Cortland, girl, Nov. 12.
