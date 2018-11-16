Austintown athlete signs Letter of Intent to West Point

AUSTINTOWN — Sabria Hunter, an Austintown Fitch senior basketball player, will sign her national Letter of Intent to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the high-school media center.

Hunter had more than a dozen Division 1 scholarship offers and chose West Point after a visit there with her family. She has a 3.8 GPA and is on pace to break numerous all-time basketball records at Fitch this season.