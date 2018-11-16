All 3 fire stations are open in Warren

WARREN

The Warren Fire Department is back to having all three fire stations open after having to close the Atlantic Street Northeast station for several days because of repairs needed on two firetrucks.

The Atlantic station reopened Tuesday afternoon after a firetruck was put back into service, said fire Chief Ken Nussle.

The other firetruck was back in service Wednesday, he said.

The fire department has had all three stations operating since fall 2017. Before that, there were periods when the fire department regularly had its firefighters working out of two fire stations.

City man cited for misuse of 911

YOUNGSTOWN

An East Judson Avenue man was arrested Wednesday for misuse of 911 after he admitted telling a call taker he was shot so officers would respond to a fight call faster.

Allen Fornere, 48, was given the citation after officers responded to his home about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

At first, Fornere denied saying there was a shooting. But when he was told there was a recording of him telling a call taker he was shot, he admitted that he made it up so the police could get to his home faster. Fornere was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Trial date set in murder case

YOUNGSTOWN

A trial date of June 3 was set Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of killing a woman and stuffing her in a freezer.

Arturo Novoa, 32, will go on trial before incoming judge Anthony Donofrio on charges of aggravated murder in the death of Shannon Elizabeth Graves in 2017.

Also to go on trial June 3 are two co-defendants, Andrew Herrmann, 27, and his wife, Michelle Ihlenfeld, also 27, on charges they helped Novoa dispose of Graves’ body, which was found in a freezer.

The case is assigned to Judge Lou D’Apolito, but the judge will be leaving office at the end of the year. The case likely will be heard by incoming judge Anthony Donofrio.

Sidewalk-slab thefts

YOUNGSTOWN

Four city men were cited Wednesday on misdemeanor theft charges, accused of stealing sidewalk slabs.

Levar Riley, 29; Andre Eggleston, 36; Thomas Clark, 26; and D’Vaille Williams, are all cited after police caught up to a truck and trailer just after 11 a.m. at Oak Hill and Parkwood avenues on the South Side.

Police were called to a nearby street for a report of men digging up a sidewalk, and in the trailer police found there were six sidewalk slabs.

The slabs were given to the street department, reports said. Williams was placed in the Mahoning County jail. Eggleston was turned over to Girard police for a warrant there.

